^

Entertainment

Father's Day: Nico Bolzico shares important lesson he learned from farmer father

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
June 18, 2023 | 9:37am
Father's Day: Nico Bolzico shares important lesson he learned from farmer father
Nico Bolzico during the TCL Grand Summit 2023.
TCL / Released

MANILA, Philippines — Content creator Nico Bolzico is quite a jokester to his wife, actress Solenn Heussaff and a doting father to their daughters, Thylane and Maelys. Behind his wacky smiles, however, the Argentine content creator revealed that he can be emotional whenever he is reminded of his daughters. 

Nico shared his thoughts on fatherhood and how it has affected him in an interview with the media during the TCL Grand Summit 2023 held last Thursday in Okada Manila.

"When Tili called me Baba, I got very emotional," he said. Tili is the nickname for his firstborn daughter, Thylane. 

"When you get home and they hug you, those little moments that happen every day make me have teary eyes," he added. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nico Bolzico (@nicobolzico)

Nico also shared the lessons his father taught him. 

“My father didn’t finish school but always ensured he provided for us. He’s a farmer and his university is the land,” he said. 

“He taught me two important things that I applied every single day of my life — be honest and work hard. Then the rest will follow,” he added. 

He also greeted his fellow fathers this Father's Day. 

“To all the fathers out there, I want to wish you a Happy Father’s Day, especially, for those who wouldn’t be able to spend this day with their family because of work,” he said. 

TCL launched its newest range of home entertainment products and smart domestic tech appliances through a grand summit, which was filled with informative sessions spearheaded by the brand’s top key officials providing the latest technology news and innovations on their products.

Through it, TCL reinforced its position in home entertainment and smart domestic tech by launching its new range of TVs, soundbars, air conditioners, refrigerators and washing machines in the Philippine market. 

RELATEDSolenn Heussaff, Nico Bolzico restart boyfriend rules for baby girl no. 2

NICO BOLZICO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Ogie Alcasid mourns passing of 90s&nbsp;actor Patrick Guzman

Ogie Alcasid mourns passing of 90s actor Patrick Guzman

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 21 hours ago
Singer-host Ogie Alcasid posted on Instagram a throwback photo of him with '90s actor Patrick Guzman, whom he said "have gone...
Entertainment
fbtw
New TVJ show may be titled 'This is Eat' &mdash; report

New TVJ show may be titled 'This is Eat' — report

By Jan Milo Severo | 23 hours ago
The new TV5 noontime show of Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto, Joey de Leon and the rest of the Dabarkads may be titled "This is Ea...
Entertainment
fbtw
Why the halls of TV5 are more alive than ever

Why the halls of TV5 are more alive than ever

By MJ Marfori | 1 day ago
Since the revamp in 2009, it is a fact that TV5 has had a tumultuous ride in terms of finding its footing in the entertainment...
Entertainment
fbtw
Analysis: Why 'Eat Bulaga!' name should go with TVJ, not TAPE

Analysis: Why 'Eat Bulaga!' name should go with TVJ, not TAPE

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 1 day ago
Whoever legally owns “Eat Bulaga!,” many Filipino viewers would surely agree that the highly contested noontime...
Entertainment
fbtw
Mark Leviste says his heart is 'full of love,' gives update on Kris Aquino

Mark Leviste says his heart is 'full of love,' gives update on Kris Aquino

By Jan Milo Severo | 19 hours ago
Batangas Vice Governor Mark Leviste revealed the current state of his heart now that he is accompanying Kris Aquino in Los...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Michael V voices Octo1 as 'Voltes V: Legacy' included in Top 10 most-followed new shows globally

Michael V voices Octo1 as 'Voltes V: Legacy' included in Top 10 most-followed new shows globally

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 17 hours ago
"Voltes V: Legacy" is the sole Filipino TV series that entered the list alongside various shows from the United States, Brazil,...
Entertainment
fbtw
David Fincher working on 'Se7en' remastered version

David Fincher working on 'Se7en' remastered version

By Kristofer Purnell | 18 hours ago
Director David Fincher is currently working on a 4K remastered version of the 1995 crime thriller "Seven."
Entertainment
fbtw
'No brainer': Arnold Schwarzenegger reveals he would run for US president if he could

'No brainer': Arnold Schwarzenegger reveals he would run for US president if he could

By Kristofer Purnell | 21 hours ago
If not for specific requirements in the law, actor and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger would have thrown...
Entertainment
fbtw
LOOK: Slater Young, Kryz Uy bring their kids to Singapore's popular attractions

LOOK: Slater Young, Kryz Uy bring their kids to Singapore's popular attractions

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 1 day ago
Celebrity parents Slater Young and Kryz Uy shared their experience traveling with their toddlers and how they managed to make...
Entertainment
fbtw
Jhong Hilario shares how he aced college as magna cum laude amid busy schedule

Jhong Hilario shares how he aced college as magna cum laude amid busy schedule

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Actor-host Jhong Hilario shared how he managed to juggle his work and studies and finished his political science degree from...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with