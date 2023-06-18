Father's Day: Nico Bolzico shares important lesson he learned from farmer father

MANILA, Philippines — Content creator Nico Bolzico is quite a jokester to his wife, actress Solenn Heussaff and a doting father to their daughters, Thylane and Maelys. Behind his wacky smiles, however, the Argentine content creator revealed that he can be emotional whenever he is reminded of his daughters.

Nico shared his thoughts on fatherhood and how it has affected him in an interview with the media during the TCL Grand Summit 2023 held last Thursday in Okada Manila.

"When Tili called me Baba, I got very emotional," he said. Tili is the nickname for his firstborn daughter, Thylane.

"When you get home and they hug you, those little moments that happen every day make me have teary eyes," he added.

Nico also shared the lessons his father taught him.

“My father didn’t finish school but always ensured he provided for us. He’s a farmer and his university is the land,” he said.

“He taught me two important things that I applied every single day of my life — be honest and work hard. Then the rest will follow,” he added.

He also greeted his fellow fathers this Father's Day.

“To all the fathers out there, I want to wish you a Happy Father’s Day, especially, for those who wouldn’t be able to spend this day with their family because of work,” he said.

TCL launched its newest range of home entertainment products and smart domestic tech appliances through a grand summit, which was filled with informative sessions spearheaded by the brand’s top key officials providing the latest technology news and innovations on their products.

Through it, TCL reinforced its position in home entertainment and smart domestic tech by launching its new range of TVs, soundbars, air conditioners, refrigerators and washing machines in the Philippine market.

RELATED: Solenn Heussaff, Nico Bolzico restart boyfriend rules for baby girl no. 2