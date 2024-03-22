Solenn Heussaff, Nico Bolzico find pet El Gato after nearly a month

Solenn Heussaff, Nico Bolzico, their daughter Tili, and two of their pets

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity couple Solenn Heussaff and Nico Bolzico have found their family cat after almost a month of searching.

Nico posted on his Instagram account a video taken by Solenn of their four-year-old daughter Tili, after innocently asking what the "surprise" was, reuniting with El Gato (Spanish for "the cat").

"After 29 days and endless explanations to Tili where El Gato is, he decides to come back! We are really happy but I have so many questions for him!" Nico wrote in the post's caption.

Last March 9, when El Gato went missing for over two weeks, Nico said the family had little hope of getting their cat back.

"We will miss you, but what I will miss the most, is the way you made Tili feel, as reflected in this pica!" Nico said then, sharing a photo of Tili with El Gato.

Friends and fans shared in the family's reunion with El Gato, including Heart Evangelista, Iza Calzado, Senator Pia Cayetano, Laureen Uy, and Tim Yap.

Nico and Solenn, who are parents as well to infant Maëlys Lionel, also have a pet dog and two turtles.

