4 tips to achieve 'hotel-like' sleep experience

MANILA, Philippines — With things back to normal and a lot of catching up to do after the pandemic, people have been working really hard and, in the process, losing sleep so much so that it has become a commodity that everyone wants more of.

The ultimate rejuvenator, sleep is a natural reset button for the mind and the body. Sleep is so important that sleep health advocates have designated March 15 as World Sleep Day to raise awareness on sleep health.

In observance of the recent World Sleep Day 2024, Shangri-La Plaza points to paying better attention to sleep health and shares some doable tweaks that can work wonders in transforming the bedroom into a cozy space for catching a good night's sleep.

The Cuzco bed is a modern take on Incan masonry.

Set the stage for a good night’s rest.

If sleeping is a type of performance, then the stage would be composed of this sacred trio: the bed frame, the mattress, and the pillows and sheets.

Upholstered bedframes are becoming a popular choice among sleep seekers, as these offer added head and back support with their soft and padded headboards. The "one" that’s meant for you may be the Italian contemporary furniture brand Natuzzi Italia. Their Cuzco bed is a modern take on magnificent Incan masonry with customizable leather and fabric to suit your personal aesthetic.

Mattresses and pillows, on the other hand, all boil down to individual comfort. It is advised to consider your sleeping position, preferred firmness level and any specific needs, such as back support or motion isolation when making your selection. Dunlopillo has the Talasilver Wave Fortuna mattress with its fast-drying and cooling-down technology.

Rustan's offers the Nano Gel Pillow made from hypoallergenic materials.

Luxeroom and Sealy have a great range of spinal and shoulder-supporting options, Rustan’s has the Nano Gel Pillow made from hypoallergenic materials, and Slumberland Furniture carries memory foam and hybrid choices that conform to the unique contours of your body. Tempur’s mattress and pillow are recognized by NASA and certified by the Space Foundation. That’s some serious sleep technology!

It also pays to know that, according to the Better Sleep Council, mattresses should be changed after around seven years, while most experts recommend that pillows be replaced every one to two years.

Ever wondered why staying in top-rated hotels gives you a really good night’s sleep? It is because hotels use breathable, soft and durable 100% cotton sheets.

Recreate the five-star experience with Frette, the Italian luxury linen brand known as the go-to of the best hotels in the world — including Shangri-La hotels and resorts in the Philippines. It is now available at Shang’s Super Salone showroom. Sheridan also carries the 800 thread count Indian silk beddings for sleep fit for royalty.

Keep the room dark so it encourages sleep.

Light exposure controls your circadian rhythm or sleep patterns, so it makes sense to avoid artificial light sources as much as possible when going to sleep.

Blackout curtains are a great way to ensure that no artificial light from buildings, streetlights, or cars can penetrate your windows. As a plus, less light means cooler temperature, too!

Spray fresh scents in the room.

Certain fragrances, like lavender and chamomile, are essential for creating a sleep-friendly environment, as they promote relaxation and reduce anxiety.

Explore the comforting world of aromatherapy with scented candles, reed and aromatic diffusers, or linen sprays. Muji Home and Scented Oils from Univers at the Shang have cult faves and a wide selection.

Play background music of nature sounds.

Another thing to help calm the senses that light sleepers recommend are sounds of nature like rain or ocean waves, so try putting some on your playlist.

Be inspired by Shang and transform your space into the dreamiest haven for every night. With well-curated selections and services, Shangri-La Plaza’s home brands offer unique concepts with a personal sense of place that let you live life inspired.

