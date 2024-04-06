Jessy Mendiola, Luis Manzano ready for another baby

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Jessy Mendiola admitted she is prepared to have a second baby with her husband and fellow actor Luis Manzano.

Jessy was the guest on the April 5 episode of "Fast Talk with Boy Abunda," where she and Boy talked about the second wedding she had with Luis and life with a child, their infant daughter Rosie, whom they lovingly call Peanut.

Just before the titular "Fast Talk" segment, Boy asked Jessy if she and Luis are open to having another child.

"I think malapit na!" Jessy laughed. "Gusto ko talaga ng maraming anak, kung kaya ko lang talaga na sabay-sabay!"

She said that Luis himself is already asking for another baby, sharing that whenever he sees Rosie walking, he says, "You want to be an ate, anak?" Luis would follow it up and look at Jessy to say, "Ano love, puwede na ba?"

WATCH: Luis Manzano, Jessy Mendiola reveal baby plans

During the segment, one of the questions was how many more children would she want, and Jessy answered five with another laugh.

Later in the show, Jessy shared she and Luis agreed their next child's name would be Ocean, regardless of the child's gender, as they are both beach lovers.

Boy and Jessy also talked about whether Luis was considering entering politics and what would make her return to showbiz.

Jessy's last movie was 2019's "Mga Mata sa Dilim," while her last teleserye appearance was ABS-CBN's "Sandugo" the same year.

She and Luis got married in February 2021 after almost five years of dating, and Rosie was born December the following year.

The couple's church wedding happened just last February attended by Rosie, Luis' parents, Vilma Santos and Edu Manzano, and Jessy's parents, Roger Tawile and Judith Mendiola. — Video from GMA Network YouTube channel

RELATED: Luis Manzano, Jessy Mendiola wed anew in Coron church wedding