'Kuya Luis tawag ko sa kanya before': Luis Manzano not Jessy Mendiola's crush prior to dating

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
February 4, 2024 | 12:11pm
Jessy Mendiola and Luis Manzano at the 2018 ABS-CBN Ball.
Philstar.com / Kat Leandicho, file

MANILA, Philippines — Jessy Mendiola was "caught" lying when she said that Luis Manzano was not her crush when they first met. 

The glowing Jessy Mendiola gamely indulged the visitors at the ongoing Watsons Health Expo 2024 in SM Megamall as the ambassador of Beauty Bunny gummy vitamins. 

"No," she confidently answered during the on-the-spot lie detector test.

The lie detector test said she lied about her answer, but Jessy said perhaps it was because she moved when she answered the question. She, however, explained why she did not immediately feel any attraction for her current husband. 

"Ang tagal na naming friends. Siya nga 'yung... ano eh, 'yung tingin ko, 'Eto na naman si Kuyang Manyak. Kasi Kuya Luis ang tawag ko sa kanya noon," she said. 

She recalled the days when Luis would drop by the set of the Sunday noontime variety show "ASAP," where the stars of ABS-CBN would perform or promote their shows. She said Luis bought coffee for everyone whenever he visited. 

"Si Luis kasi, I'm sure kilala n'yo si Luis, sobrang friendly niyang tao. He's friends with everyone. So parang, ako naman, nag-feeling lang ako, 'Eto na naman si Kuyang Manyak. Lalapit na naman,'" Jessy said.

"Pero sa totoo lang, hindi. Parang sa tingin ko lang sa kanya noon, 'Naku, ang kulit-kulit nito. Siguro mangungulit na naman ito today,'" she added.

"Kuya Luis ang tawag ko sa kanya before, but you know, Luis talaga is charismatic. Talagang mabait and friendly. Nakakatawa. So hindi mo rin talaga mapipigilan na magkaroon ng crush sa kanya talaga," Jessy explained. 

Jessy and Luis are married and have a daughter named Isabella Rose, or also fondly called Peanut. 

