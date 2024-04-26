How Gardenia’s Nutri+Plus Advantage can assist in raising masigla, malakas kids

The best road to healthy and happy children begins at home; with parents who are great role models of an active lifestyle, and a kitchen that’s stocked up with nutritious food.

MANILA, Philippines — While the motivation for parents is always there, the way to healthy and active kids can be tricky at times. How do we teach them to eat nutritious food? How do we encourage them to move more, get into sports or try other kinds of activities? How do we make them more masigla and more malakas?

Parents turn to different sources: their pediatrician’s guidance, wellness articles online, parenting forums, or the feedback from relatives and friends who are experts by experience.

No matter the origin, this time-tested advice has always been consistent: the best road to healthy and happy children begins at home, with parents who are great role models of an active lifestyle.

Equally important is a kitchen that’s stocked up with nutritious food—food that the kids will enjoy; food that is so good, they will not hesitate to ask for more; and food that will help kids embrace healthier eating habits.

How to make your pantry mas masarap at mas masustansya

Parents don’t have to look too far or spend much more to make their kitchen and pantries more nutritious but also masarap; a reliable partner in healthy eating can be found in a sulit pantry staple, just like Gardenia Classic White Bread.

For many years, parents continue to count on Gardenia, where the combination of sarap and sustansya is not merely a concept, but a driving force and commitment towards world-class bread.

Every pack of Gardenia Classic White Bread is masarap kahit walang palaman, guaranteed freshly baked, and most of all, uniquely enriched with vitamins and minerals—a product attribute that shows Gardenia’s superior advantage over other baked goods.

The Nutri+Plus Advantage that parents love

To help moms and dads feel more reassured, Gardenia’s Classic White Bread now carries the Nutri+Plus Advantage logo on its packaging. This means that every pack of Gardenia Classic White Bread has nutritive offerings that may help improve the family’s overall health and wellness—with nutrients that help give energy and strength, with proper diet and exercise.

Every pack has more vitamins: Vitamin B1 and B3 for energy boost; Vitamin A for immune system support, and Folate for improved cognitive performance. Every pack also has more minerals: Iodine for brain development, Calcium for bone health and muscle function, and Iron for improved athletic performance.

With Gardenia Classic White Bread, families can start the day strong with a filling breakfast where kids, even moms and dads, can enjoy bread that’s not only delicious, but also siksik in vitamins and minerals, helping them be more energetic and strong.

And since bread is a very versatile pantry item, the kids can pack up more sigla and more lakas throughout the day: their school baon for lunch or merienda; for their favorite sandwich when it’s time to do their assignments at home; and at dinner time—the bread possibilities are endless.

Editor’s Note: This is a press release from Gardenia. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom