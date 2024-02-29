Jessy Mendiola wore 7 bridal outfits at Palawan church wedding with Luis Manzano

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity couple Luis Manzano and Jessy Mendiola marked their third anniversary since tying the knot by holding a church wedding at a resort in Coron, Palawan.

Elevating the celebrations was Jessy donning different bridal ensembles from the prenup and welcome dinner to the wedding proper and reception.

In one set of prenup photos, Jessy wore a customized white silk column gown from Atelier Debbie Co., and in another paired a white bikini with a customized beaded skirt by Neric Beltran.

Jessy wore another silk dress for the welcome dinner, this time, an off-white backless flowing one designed by Martin Bautista.

The actress' preparatory attire was an off-white mini dress and a "La Bianca" dressing robe by Eve The Label, which costs at least P6,000.

One of Jessy's wedding gowns was designed by Patricia Santos from her PS Officiel line — embellished with lace appliqués with rose patterns and glass beads, paired with bridal shoes by Doreen Odvina.

Patricia also designed a mini-bridal dress for the couple's daughter Rosie, making her somewhat matching with her mother, and yet another lace gown for Jessy.

Finally during the reception and afterparty, Jessy wore another pair of Doreen's heels, this time in a high-neck silk dress by Boom Sason topped by a casual short veil.

Patty Yap oversaw all off Jessy's looks with the help of makeup artist Kusie Ho and hairstylist Bianca Anne Vergara. Austeen Soriano took care of the gowns for Jessy's entourage.

In one of her Instagram posts, Jessy shared the main reason why she and Luis decided to finally have a church wedding.

The actress said she and Luis vowed to have their union blessed and have both their families present, making it the first time Rosie met Jessy's whole family.

"Oh, what a wonderful feeling to be walked down the aisle by your parents. Seeing Rosie and Luis at the end of the aisle will be a memory embedded in my heart (& mind) forever," Jessy ended.

Present at the wedding were Luis' brother Ryan Recto as his best man, his parents Vilma Santos and Edu Manzano, Luis' stepfather Ralph Recto, and celebrity couple Alex Gonzaga and Mikee Morada.

