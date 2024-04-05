Adrian Lindayag opens up on HIV-positive diagnosis ahead of theater return

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Adrian Lindayag bared how testing positive for HIV set him on a path of bravery and fighting the stigma against the disease ahead of his return to the stage.

Adrian is set to portray Angel in 9Works Theatrical's restaging of Jonathan Larson's "Rent," a musical about young creatives struggling to survive in New York as several of them battle HIV/AIDS.

The World Health Organization defines HIV or human immunodeficiency virus as an infection that attacks the immune system by targetting white blood cells; acquired immunodeficiency syndrome or AIDS is the most advanced stage of the disease.

In "Rent," Angel is a drag queen and percussionist with AIDS, something that Adrian himself relates to on a personal level.

The cast of the upcoming run of "Rent" sat down with several members of the media where Adrian admitted he was diagnosed as HIV-positive in late 2017.

"I had to take a break from work. I was trying to find an avenue to rest my body physically," Adrian shared, which led him to join Ateneo Blue Repertory's 2018 staging of "Rent" in the role of Angel.

Despite no prior experience as an actor, Adrian quit his corporate job to fully commit to a decision that ultimately changed his life.

"Theater and 'Rent' changed my life. This is how much it means to me, that's how much Angel means to me, and that's how important it is for me to tell this story to younger generations and their parents," Adrian continued.

He noted that "education and knowledge is power" when it comes to HIV.

"You can live a full life and be a person like me who is just like everybody else," he shared.

Lindayag shared about friends passing away from the disease, as they were too scared to get tested, but Adrian pointed out clinics are readily available for these cases and pills are free.

"Younger people do not have to die anymore," Adrian said. "Retelling this story is essential and important."

With Ateneo Blue Repertory's "Rent" being his first-ever production, Adrian recalled being reapeatedly asked what his dream role was. He shared that he always dreamt of being a part of "Rent" again but on a bigger stage.

Adrian later said that his loved ones have known of his HIV-positive diagnosis and that he felt safe sharing it with his "Rent" castmates.

"Feeling ko kasi napakahalaga na malaman ng mga tao na posibleng magkaroon ng normal na buhay kahit na mayroon kang HIV," he reiterated. "'Yun 'yung advocacy ko. You'll be able to work and have a full life, but the thing is you need to get yourself tested."

The actor also pointed out that information about HIV is readily available on the internet, making him wonder why there is still stigma around it.

"Inspired ako sa story ni Angel dahil Angel lived a full life and loved fully even with HIV, 'yan ang gusto ko isabuhay din," Adrian ended.

Adrian is best known for starring in "The Boy Foretold by the Stars," "Marry Me, Marry You," "An Inconvenient Love," "Linlang" and "Becky & Badette."

Appearing with him in 9Works Theatrical's restaging of "Rent" are Anthony Rosaldo as Roger, Garrett Bolden as Collins, Markki Stroem as Benny and Guji Lorenzana as Mr. Johnson.

Ian Pangilinan and Reb Atadero will alternate as Mark, Molly Langley and Thea Astley will alternate as Mimi, Justine Peña and Jasmine Fitzgerald will alternate as Maureen, Mica Fajardo and Fay Castro will alternate as Joanne, and Lance Reblando will alternate with Adrian as Angel.

9Works Theatrical's restaging of "Rent" will run at the Carlos P. Romulo Auditorium, RCBC Plaza in Makati from April 19 until the first weekend of June every Friday to Sunday.

