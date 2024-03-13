Fil-Am Nicole Scherzinger, 'Sunset Boulevard' lead 2024 Olivier Award nominations

MANILA, Philippines — The third West End revival of "Sunset Boulevard" starring Filipino-American singer Nicole Scherzinger leads the nominations for the 2024 Laurence Olivier Awards.

"Sunset Boulevard" racked up 11 nominations, including Best Musical Revival, Best Director for Jamie Lloyd, and Best Actress in a Musical for Scherzinger for her role as Norma Desmond.

The role was Scherzinger's return to the West End since her debut back in 2014 as Grizabella in "Cats," for which she received a Olivier Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress.

Scherzinger's co-stars also received nominations: Tom Francis (Best Actor in a Musical), David Thaxton (Best Supporting Actor in a Musical), and Grace Hodgett-Young (Best Supporting Actress in a Musical).

The production's remaining nods are for Best Theater Choreographer, Best Set Design, Best Lighting Design, Best Sound Design, and Outstanding Musical Contribution.

"Sunset Boulevard" is based on Billy Wilder's 1950 film of the same name about a struggling screenwriter and a former silent-film actress who yearns for a return to stardom.

Following "Sunset Boulevard" in the nomination count are Best New play contender "Dear England" and the revival of "Guys and Dolls," both with nine nominations.

Some familiar names in the acting categories include Sarah Jessica Parker, Andrew Scott, David Tennant, Sarah Snook, Joseph Fiennes, Mark Gatiss, and Sophie Okonedo.

"Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends" starring Filipino theater legend Lea Salonga is up for Best Entertainment of Comedy Play, its only nomination.

The 2024 Laurence Olivier Awards, which will see Hannah Waddingham returning as host, will take place on April 14 in London's Royal Albert Hall.

Later this year, Scherzinger will make her Broadway debut as "Sunset Boulevard" heads across the Atlantic, with co-stars Francis, Hodgett-Young, and Thaxton in tow.

