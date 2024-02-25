Anthony Rosaldo gives musical theater another shot

After his successful stint as a boy-next-door college student Hector in ‘Ang Huling El Bimbo,’ Anthony Rosaldo will star in the Philippine staging of the hit Broadway musical, ‘Rent.’ He plays the role of a struggling musician Roger. The Sparkle GMA artist says he’s grateful to have been given a leading man role again. He is also excited about the learnings he’ll gain and the new actors he’ll work with.

MANILA, Philippines — Anthony Rosaldo is a Sparkle GMA artist, who can sing, dance, and act. He can be described as a triple threat in the language of musical theater.

He gets to display his singing in “All-Out Sundays” and singles such as Pwedeng Tayo and Tama Na, while he has the chance to show his dancing in different shows.

Anthony essays characters in the drama anthology series (“Magpakailanman” and “Regal Studio Presents”) and “Ang Huling El Bimbo,” the musical.

Anthony owes all this success, including his “Switch” concert, to GMA and its artist center. “Grabe yung appreciation and gratefulness ko sa Sparkle (I have only appreciation and gratitude to Sparkle),” said he in a press conference. “Wala akong ginawa sa career na ito na hindi sila part (They are always part of my career journey). If there’s something I need to do, a concern I need to raise, something to talk with them, right away they are there for me.”

Anthony’s talent management always finds time for him. That’s why he feels he is loved, and the supportive Sparkle is after his welfare as an artist.

“Gusto ko lumaki ako, gusto ko maging kilala ako, gusto kong umangat pa yung career ko kasama ko sila (I want to grow, to be known, and to level up my career with them),” said Anthony.

As he is widening his entertainment horizons, Anthony wishes Sparkle to be with him.

“Alam ko na hindi nila ako pababayaan. I’m grateful to Sparkle and GMA Network for being my rock, being the wings sa aking paglipad (as I soar in my career).”

After his successful stint in “Ang Huling El Bimbo,” the musical, who gave him his first taste of stage acting and musical theater, Anthony will be seen in the Philippine staging of the hit Broadway musical, “Rent.”

“I’ll be playing one of the main roles, that is Roger,” shared he. “It’s a new challenge, which is far from my ‘Ang Huling El Bimbo’ character, Hector. The latter is a boy-next-door, college student. This time around, I play a rock star. The role is more mature.”

Roger, the character, is an HIV positive, struggling rock star.

“I have to learn how to play the guitar,” said Anthony. “I’m grateful again to have been given a leading man role. I’m excited about the learnings and the many new people I will be working with who are known in the theater industry.”

For the 2024 presentation of “Rent,” he will collaborate with Markki Stroem and fellow “All-Out Sundays” stars Thea Astley and Garrett Bolden.

Since the title of his concert is “Switch,” Anthony was also asked about who among the artists of today he would like to switch places with.

“Gusto ko siyempre kung nasaan ngayon si Alden Richards (of course, I want to experience where Alden Richards is in his career),” said the Kapuso talent. “He is multi-talented. He’s a good actor. He sings as well. Looks (-wise), siyempre si Alden Richards yan, and he has many fans who support him. There are many brands that trust him. I also want to be that person who is trusted and who can deliver whether it’s acting, singing, or performing on stage.”

Anthony also said that among his sources of inspiration and motivation are his fans who have been supporting him since his “Eat, Bulaga” days and his mom.

“This is not new to those who know me, I’m a mama’s boy. I only have my mom, wala na si papa. So, I give my mom my hundred percent in all aspects. I take care of my mom. I make her happy. She’s my No. 1, and lahat ng ito na nangyayari sa akin is a result of her being generous, being supportive,” added “The Clash” contestant.

With what he has shown thus far, Anthony is a versatile talent who can easily switch from TV to recording and stage.

Watch him in “All-Out Sundays” and soon in “Rent.”