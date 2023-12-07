Dimples Romana collaborates with Korean skincare experts for new beauty line

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Dimples Romana co-founded a new skincare line, Dreamcake, with the help of Korean skincare experts.

"It's the joy of your favorite dessert but made for your skin. I also dreamt of a versatile skincare line, perfect for a busy lifestyle without compromising the quality of skin caring," said the proud mother of three.

Made in Korea, Dreamcake offers a doable skincare routine with its Skin Glaze first essence and Face & Body Icing. "Simplify your life. Skincare has to be basic and fuss-free. Both the products are approved by both the Philippine Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Korean Food and Drug Administration. We went to the proper institutions for certification," shared the burgeoning entrepreneur.

Growing up with an entrepreneurial mindset

"I'm entrepreneurial because my mom goes to Divisoria while I was growing up. My dad, on the other hand, worked with the postal service. Even before live-selling came into the market, I knew how to sell. Dreamcake is not just a product, but a new mindset! Plus, Dreamcake has an instant effect!" the actress said.

She added, "I've been working since I was 12. I struggled with skin problems growing up. Before cosmetics, skincare must come first. Ten years ago, my skin was more supple. Now the sun is harsher. Continue using Dreamcake for its long-lasting effects. It takes the lines from your face over time. Start skincare yesterday. Today, I'm older than I was yesterday and so are all of you."

The Skin Glaze first essence is a multi-purpose wonder designed to provide the benefits of toner, serum and moisturizer in one easy-to-carry vial, while the Face & Body Icing was intentionally crafted for both face and body for its skin cravings. It's an all-in-one skin solution.

Dimples said that her newly-launched skincare line works well with other cosmetic and skincare products and can even be used on intimate areas of the body.

"I suggest you check what works for you. Try the products individually, or together. I believe that our skin has cravings. If it's too dry, it craves moisture. If it shows signs of distress, it craves nourishment. Just like how we crave for desserts, our skin also craves for what makes it happy and nourished," she shared.

She recently turned 39, but the actress remains confident in her skin.

"I don't fear aging. I enjoy ageing. Everybody's busy that we can hardly take care of ourselves. But we need to, even if we're just at home. You still need to take care of yourselves. A craving mindset will always make you give it to yourself. A whole new mindset in caring for yourself. If you're ageing well, you'll get proud," she said.

Dreamcake sounds a bit like Baby Cakes, a character Dimples played in "Iron Heart." She is gearing for a big teleserye in 2024.

