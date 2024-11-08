Dance program for Parkinson's Disease patients launched

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino-Australian choreographer Novy Bereber officially launched his dance program dedicated to individuals suffering from Parkinson's Disease.

The World Health Organization defines PD as "a brain condition that causes problems with movement, mental health, sleep, pain, and other health issues."

In 2016, there was at least 120,000 documented cases of PD in the Philippines where most went undiagnosed because of a lack of knowledge and awareness about the disease with very little information disseminated to the public.

While PD usually occurs in older people, early onset cases of around 40 to 45 years old are becoming more prevalent and by the time patients see doctors, cases are already at mid-level severity.

Beyond choreography, Bereber also has a background in directing, performing, and Pilates, helping create works for local dance companies like Ballet Philippines and Ballet Manila.

He came across a job advertisement for a PD teacher for dance, making him take workshops in Australia and classes in New York, leading to the creation of Bereber Sayaw PD in 2019.

Bereber Sayaw PD involves chair-based dance movements made up of exercises that target one's spine, upper limbs, and hands while providing a stable, safe base to engage one's lower extremities.

Such movements are effective means to stimulate a participant's creativity, imagination, cognitive skills, and emotions through movements.

"Sayaw is therapy, in a way of healing... Music does bring joy and harmony," Bereber said at the program's official launch last November 5 held in Manila Marriott Hotel. "PD may diminish mobility, but not the human spirit."

Moving forward, Bereber Sayaw PD, with partner creative agency and advocacy supporter Brand Worx, aims to be a nationally-recognized foundation with a vision to help the underserved PD community in the country and in Asia through supportive care.

