Is your child’s immunity gap worrying you? Here are 5 steps to bridge it

When children aren’t exposed to a virus—perhaps due to years of isolation and social distancing—“immunity gap” can occur.

MANILA, Philippines — When a virus circulates, it is believed to boost people’s immunity so the following year, they’re better protected then against diseases. If individuals, including children, aren’t exposed to the virus—perhaps due to years of isolation and social distancing—an “immunity gap” can occur.

This was demonstrated in a study that analyzed the antibody levels against seasonal influenza A viruses in a Norwegian population in 2019, 2021, 2022 and 2023. The study found that the absence of influenza viruses for almost two years caused immunity gap in the youngest children, who were mostly naïve to influenza virus.

“Even though many of these children must be expected to have experienced their first influenza virus infection during the 2022/2023 influenza season, this age group may still have a higher susceptibility to influenza infection in the coming years. Increased focus on vaccination of children with elevated risk of severe infection should therefore be prioritized,” the study concluded.

In August 2021, a group of scientists attempted to describe this so-called immunity gap by proposing the term “immunity debt,” which they defined as “the lack of immune stimulation due to the reduced circulation of microbial agents and reduced vaccine uptake.”

This means that because fewer germs are circulating and fewer people are getting vaccinated, we have built up an “immunity debt,” making more individuals, including children, vulnerable to infections.

A challenge among parents post-pandemic

The pandemic has made parents increasingly conscious of keeping their children healthy and strong. Gone are the days when kids could freely play in the dirt and mingle with friends without face masks. Now, we find it challenging to expose them to pathogens while managing common colds and coughs, praying they don’t become severe.

So, what do we do when they start showing the fever-cold-cough combo, especially during this rainy season? We follow our pediatricians' advice, of course.

And here’s a quick checklist to help close the immunity gap:

1. Complete vaccinations and boosters

Is your child up to date on all vaccinations? The World Health Organization states, “The backsliding of immunization coverage during the COVID-19 pandemic, combined with delayed catch-up efforts, has resulted in a large and growing immunity gap.”

Don’t forget boosters; they are just as important. Regular check-ups with your pediatrician or at the barangay health center can help you keep track of vaccination schedules and safeguard your child’s immunity against diseases.

2. Provide proper nutrition

Pexels.com/Alex Green

A balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains and proteins contains vitamins and minerals crucial for immune health.

According to the 2022 Philippine National Demographic and Health Survey, “70% of children aged six to 23 months receive meals at the minimum frequency, 47% receive the minimum number of food groups, and 35% are fed a minimum acceptable diet.”

The survey also highlighted unhealthy feeding practices, with 35% of children given sweet beverages, 46% fed unhealthy food, and 27% consuming no vegetables or fruits the previous day.

By prioritizing proper nutrition, we can help bridge the immunity gap and improve children’s overall health.

3. Promote good sleep habits

Pexels.com/Ian Panelo

A study by Galland et al in the journal, Sleep, an official journal of the American Academy of Sleep Medicine, recommends the following sleep duration for different age groups:

3-5 year olds – 10-13 hours

6-8 year olds – 9-11 hours

9-11 year olds – 9-11 hours

12-14 year olds – 9-11 hours

15-18 year olds – 8-10 hours

Consistent sleep routines help regulate the biological clock, which leads to improved overall health. Set a relaxing bedtime routine so your child gets the rest they need to recover and grow.

4. Encourage regular exercise

Pexels.com/Ketut Subiyanto

Physical activity helps in maintaining a healthy weight and boosting the immune system. WHO advises to aim for at least 60 minutes of moderate to vigorous intensity physical activity, spread throughout the day.

Exercise not only strengthens their bodies but also improves mood and energy levels.

5. Consider vitamin supplementation wisely

Sometimes, despite our best efforts as guardians, children may still need additional support, such as supplementing micronutrient deficiencies.

A study titled Micronutrients to Support Vaccine Immunogenicity and Efficacy found that while vaccines remain the most effective weapon against infectious diseases, inadequate micronutrient status should also be considered. “Supplementation combining the micronutrients at highest risk of deficit should be considered a safe and effective way to prevent or correct inadequacies,” the report states.

Research has shown that regular intake of vitamin C can help reduce the duration and severity of common cold symptoms, although it does not necessarily prevent the illness itself. A review article, “Vitamin C for Preventing and Treating the Common Cold” by Hemila et al., indicates that while vitamin C may not affect the incidence of colds, it consistently reduces their duration and severity.

Additionally, supplemental zinc has been shown to expedite the healing process in children with pneumonia. A study of Thai children with acute lower respiratory tract infections demonstrated that zinc administration resulted in faster resolution of clinical symptoms.

Featuring patented ZincPlus® Technology, Ascorbic Acid + Zinc (Ceelin® Plus) helps maintain the stability of vitamin C when combined with zinc, ensuring your child receives optimal nutrient levels with each dose.

Act on your children’s immunity gap

As parents, it’s crucial to recognize the significance of addressing the immunity gap. By acting now—whether through complete vaccinations, proper nutrition or good health practices—we can protect our children from potential infections that could arise from their reduced exposure to pathogens during the pandemic.

The checklist can be a vital tool for parents, with suggested proactive measures to improve our children's immunity. And hopefully, let’s foster a healthy and resilient generation that can thrive despite the challenges of this evolving world.

Give your children Ascorbic Acid + Zinc (Ceelin® Plus) to help beat the immunity gap and to strengthen their overall health and immunity, along with proper diet and exercise.

For more information, visit www.unilab.com.ph/products/ceelin-plus/ and follow Ceelin on Facebook, @ceelin.ph on Instagram and @unilabceelin on TikTok.



If symptoms persist, consult your doctor.

ASC REFERENCE NO.: U0059P102524C

References:

Buckhalt, J. A., PhD. (2018, May 8). A recent review provides an answer. Psychology Today. https://www.psychologytoday.com/intl/blog/child-sleep-from-zzzs-to-as/201805/how-much-sleep-are-children-getting

Calder, P. C., Berger, M. M., Gombart, A. F., McComsey, G. A., Martineau, A. R., & Eggersdorfer, M. (2022). Micronutrients to support vaccine immunogenicity and efficacy. Vaccines, 10(4), 568. https://doi.org/10.3390/vaccines10040568

Cohen, R., Ashman, M., Taha, M., Varon, E., Angoulvant, F., Levy, C., Rybak, A., Ouldali, N., Guiso, N., & Grimprel, E. (2021). Pediatric Infectious Disease Group (GPIP) position paper on the immune debt of the COVID-19 pandemic in childhood, how can we fill the immunity gap? Infectious Diseases Now, 51(5), 418–423. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.idnow.2021.05.004

Cohen, R., Levy, C., Rybak, A., Angoulvant, F., Ouldali, N., & Grimprel, E. (2022). Immune debt: Recrudescence of disease and confirmation of a contested concept. Infectious Diseases Now, 53(2), 104638. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.idnow.2022.12.003

Fossum, E., Rohringer, A., Aune, T., Rydland, K. M., Bragstad, K., & Hungnes, O. (2024). Antigenic drift and immunity gap explain reduction in protective responses against influenza A(H1N1)pdm09 and A(H3N2) viruses during the COVID-19 pandemic: a cross-sectional study of human sera collected in 2019, 2021, 2022, and 2023. Virology Journal, 21(1). https://doi.org/10.1186/s12985-024-02326-w

Galland, B. C., Short, M. A., Terrill, P., Rigney, G., Haszard, J. J., Coussens, S., Foster-Owens, M., & Biggs, S. N. (2018). Establishing normal values for pediatric nighttime sleep measured by actigraphy: a systematic review and meta-analysis. SLEEP, 41(4). https://doi.org/10.1093/sleep/zsy017

Hemilä, H., & Chalker, E. (2013). Vitamin C for preventing and treating the common cold. Cochrane Library, 2013(5). https://doi.org/10.1002/14651858.cd000980.pub4

Immunization, V. a. B. (2023, July 26). The Big Catch-Up: an essential immunization recovery plan for 2023 and beyond. https://www.who.int/publications/i/item/9789240075511

Qasemzadeh, M. J., Fathi, M., Tashvighi, M., Gharehbeglou, M., Yadollah-Damavandi, S., Parsa, Y., & Rahimi, E. (2014). The Effect of Adjuvant Zinc Therapy on Recovery from Pneumonia in Hospitalized Children: A Double-Blind Randomized Controlled Trial. Scientifica, 2014, 1–4. https://doi.org/10.1155/2014/694193

SCIENCE MADE EASY: Viral transmission, human immunity & the gap called “immunity debt.” (2023, January). Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. Retrieved September 15, 2024, from https://www.chop.edu/sites/default/files/parents-pack-newsletter-january2023.pdf

World Health Organization: WHO. (2019, April 24). To grow up healthy, children need to sit less and play more. World Health Organization. Retrieved September 15, 2024, from https://www.who.int/news/item/24-04-2019-to-grow-up-healthy-children-need-to-sit-less-and-play-more

Zhang, L. (2024). From imprecise “immune debt” to nuanced “immune shortage”? Infectious Diseases Now, 54(5), 104894. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.idnow.2024.104894

Editor's Note: This #Brandspace story is created with Ceelin. It is produced by the Advertising Content Team that is independent of our Editorial newsroom.