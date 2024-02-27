'I'm a grateful mom': Iza Calzado shares parenting style, relationship with husband Ben Wintle

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Iza Calzado is cherishing the time she's been a mother, even though at first she was unsure what kind of mom she would turn out to be.

In an exclusive interview organized by The Farm which the actress endorses, Iza shared with Philstar.com how she balances taking care of her infant daughter Deia Amihan while strengthening her relationship with her husband Ben Wintle.

The actress began by pointing out her relationship with Ben was stronger than ever before, even during moments where they are not on the same page, and it's because of Deia.

"It all goes back to what is best for Deia. So even if we don't see eye to eye on a lot of things, nagkakainisan... well ako, kalmadong-kalmado 'yung asawa ko lagi," Iza added.

Iza also said she and Ben still manage to go on dates and spend time together, but admits she is still learning as a first-time mother.

WATCH: Iza on relationship with Ben

"Wanting to be there all the time and yet you have your life also — you're not just a mother, you are everything all at the same time," Iza continued. "I guess you have to give yourself permission to not do everything kasi baka mag-crumble ka."

The actress emphasized asking for help and support in order to be the best parent to one's child, agreeing that everyone should be kind to themselves.

WATCH: How Iza balances family, career

Iza even admitted she had low standards for being a mother because she never expected to enjoy and love motherhood, "There are a lot of moments where I'm tough on myself, pero 'di ako nagd-dwell on them."

She ended by describing herself as a grateful mom and wants to be the kind of mother that enjoys the mundane things.

Last January 26, Deia celebrated her first birthday with Iza hosting a party for Buklod Kalinga girls in Mano Amiga Academy. — Videos by Katherine Solis for The Farm; video editing by Philstar.com/Martin Ramos

