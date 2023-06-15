^

Health And Family

'I had challenges': Iza Calzado opens up about postpartum struggles

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
June 15, 2023 | 3:04pm
'I had challenges': Iza Calzado opens up about postpartum struggles
Iza Calzado and Ben Wintle with their daughter Amihan
Iza Calzado via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Iza Calzado opened up on her postpartum struggles after welcoming her daughter Amihan with husband Ben Wintle. 

In a recent interview with Philstar.com during her launch as new Edamama ambassador, Iza said she felt incompetent. 

“I had moments. I had challenges. They were moments that I didn't feel enough. Sabi ko nga, I told my husband that I feel incompetent,” she said.  

“Imagine for 20 years I am an actress and I've gotten to a point na I'm really decent with my job then suddenly I don't know anything with this new job. 'Di ba parang you question yourself and there's really a lot going on?"

“Also there (are) biological things happening to you. You are actually encountering the biggest hormonal drop.”

Edamama is an online shop dedicated to mothers. Mothers can online shop over 75,000 mama, baby, kid and home essentials. They are committed to helping parents make better decisions in buying products for their babies.  

