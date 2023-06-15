'I had challenges': Iza Calzado opens up about postpartum struggles

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Iza Calzado opened up on her postpartum struggles after welcoming her daughter Amihan with husband Ben Wintle.

In a recent interview with Philstar.com during her launch as new Edamama ambassador, Iza said she felt incompetent.

“I had moments. I had challenges. They were moments that I didn't feel enough. Sabi ko nga, I told my husband that I feel incompetent,” she said.

“Imagine for 20 years I am an actress and I've gotten to a point na I'm really decent with my job then suddenly I don't know anything with this new job. 'Di ba parang you question yourself and there's really a lot going on?"

“Also there (are) biological things happening to you. You are actually encountering the biggest hormonal drop.”

Edamama is an online shop dedicated to mothers.

