'Alagaan mo ang bato!': Iza Calzado praises Belle Mariano's Darna costume

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
November 2, 2023 | 3:54pm
Actresses Belle Mariano and Iza Calzado as Darna
Belle Mariano, Iza Calzado via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Iza Calzado was full of praise for fellow actress Belle Mariano after the latter dressed up as the Pinoy superhero Darna, whom Iza previously portrayed a version of in the most recent television show adaptation of the character.

Belle and her perennial onscreen partner Donny Pangilinan attended the "Shake Rattle and Ball: The Alamat Exhibition Gala" last October 30 at the National Museum of Anthropology. Donny was dressed as another famous Filipino superhero, Captain Barbell.

Both actors posted individual and couple photos of their outfits on social media, though Belle's individual picture caught Iza's attention.

"I can see it!!! Alagaan mo ang bato!!" Iza commented on Belle's Instagram post, also using a heart and fire emoji.

Other celebrities who were in awe of Belle's outfit were Chie Filomeno, Dimples Romana, Denise Laurel, Christine Bersola-Babao, and Donny's mother, actress Maricel Laxa-Pangilinan.

In the recent TV show "Mars Ravelo's Darna," Iza portrayed original Darna, who would pass the mantle to her daughter Narda, played by Jane de Leon.

For her daughter Deia's first Halloween, Iza also dressed her up as Darna, though the initial plan was for Deia to go as Amihan, Iza's character on "Encantadia." Iza included Amihan as her daughter's second name.

On her own Instagram account, Iza recounted that her first photoshoot for "Darna" was the same day she and husband Ben Wintle first heard her heartbeat.

"I hope that wherever life takes you, you can always find your inner Superhero, your inner Darna, to propel you forward. Thank you for not fussing when putting this costume on you. You made your mother’s day," Iza said. "Hope you will be just as cooperative when we put you in an Amihan costume one day."

Belle and Donny, collectively known as the love team DonBelle, currently star on the series "Can't Buy Me Love."

BELLE MARIANO

DARNA

IZA CALZADO
