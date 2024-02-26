4 hacks to lift up your mood on stressful days

MANILA, Philippines — Whether you are still studying or already working and settling in to your first job, some days can just be more challenging and stressful than others.

A difficult exam coming up that you have to review for, or a major project left undone can be nerve-wracking indeed. The stress they bring counters your productivity and drains your energy.

These simple hacks may help you get through such days and lift your mood, as well:

1. Call a friend.

Sometimes, a friend’s listening ear and empathic voice are the balms you need to get through your day. Lean on your support group and don’t hesitate to ask for help.

2. Watch cute animal videos.

Have you ever watched videos of tiny animals being all cute and silly on your feed? These videos might just make you laugh or even just put a smile on your face.

3. Schedule something fun to do after work hours.

Try this hack on your worst work days. Have an after-work karaoke session with friends, maybe schedule a game night, dine out with your sister, or allow yourself a gig night on a weekend. Having something to look forward to after the day’s battles can really help manage your stress.

4. Have a snack break.

Snack breaks are the perfect excuse to leave your desk for a while, huddle with your teammates, and shoo away your stress. You also get to recharge with delicious snacks, and who doesn’t like that?

Speaking of snacks that help you recharge, there is the new Kropek ni Mang Juan in Spicy Fried Pusit flavor to try. It offers a “kakaibang” snacking experience with its light and “crispy sarap” texture, and a “saktong anghang at alat” flavor of fried squid.

So don’t let a bad mood ruin a work day. Next time you find yourself needing something to lighten up the vibe and help you refocus, try one of these mood-lifting hacks and turn those stressful days into light and easy ones!