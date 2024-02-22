Kyla suffers fifth miscarriage

MANILA, Philippines — Singer Kyla revealed that she suffered another miscarriage just before Christmas last year. The singer shed tears as she hoped she could give her son, Toby, another sibling.

Kyla and her husband, former cager Rich Alvarez, were among the guests of the morning talk show "Magandang Buhay" yesterday.

The couple were consoling each other as they revealed losing another baby.

"For us, the biggest challenge would be... giving Toby a sibling. We've been struggling for years and years and years.

"It's been really hard especially very recent lang 'yung sa amin e. Just before Christmas, I suffered another one.

"'Yun 'yung biggest challenge but I'm also very grateful and thankful kasi at least nabigyan kami ng isa and kung madadagdagan pa, bonus na lang 'yun," Kyla said.

Earlier in the show, Kyla was greeted by her son with a birthday greeting. She recently celebrated her birthday last January 5.

Upon seeing his greeting, Kyla become emotional.

"'Yung anak ko kasi... 'Pag anak na 'yung pinag-usapan, talagang ano, walang ibang importanteng bagay, mas magiging importante more than Toby. Like I'd forget everything, iwan ko lahat para sa kanya. We just feel so lucky and blessed that we have you, anak.

"You are an amazing kid and whether or not magkakaroon ka ng sibling or ano, sorry, we couldn't give it to you. (cries) I love you so much. You have all our attention. I promise we will be here for you hanggang sa magka-anak ka. Ikaw talaga 'yung greatest gift namin ng Daddy mo, kaya thank you Lord binigay ka niya sa amin," she said.

Kyla shared that she suffered her fourth miscarriage in June 2022. Before that, she also had two miscarriages in 2018 and a third miscarriage in July 2021.

