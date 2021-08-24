'So traumatic': Kyla shares effects of 3 miscarriages

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya singer Kyla admitted that she is still sad for having a miscarriage for the third time.

Kyla revealed last July that she suffered another miscarriage. She posted a black and white photo showing her baby bump.

In her Instagram account last, Kyla posted a photo of her on a beach, saying that she misses the sound of waves.

“There’s something about the sound of the waves that is so calming. It’s one of the most beautiful calls of nature that i love to hear. I need that feel-good vibe. I need to unwind. We planned to go to Palawan this month. But ECQ happened. Oh well,” she wrote.

The singer admitted that she’s feeling down lately and has been thinking of her baby with husband Rich Alvarez.

“I’ve been feeling really really down the past few days. I have this overwhelming feeling of sadness, of wanting to be left alone.. And my husband would always wonder why I was acting that way.. and I can’t explain it,” she said.

“And he’s so nice to me still and so patient, I feel so bad. Sometimes I’d wake up.. I’d have dreams about me carrying a baby. The last dream I had, I was walking Millie to school. I cried because I didn’t see her face. I wish i saw her face.. I guess I’ll forever wonder about how my babies would look like if they were born... I keep having those dreams. And losing them. It feels so traumatic. I just want an escape from reality.. even if it’s just for little while,” she added.

Kyla and her husband Rich Alvarez welcomed their first son in 2013. She suffered two miscarriages in 2018.

