^

Entertainment

'Can't put feelings into words': Kyla suffers her fourth miscarriage

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
June 4, 2022 | 9:16am
'Can't put feelings into words': Kyla suffers her fourth miscarriage
Kyla
Facebook / Kyla

MANILA, Philippines — Singer Melanie Alvarez, better known as Kyla, has announced that she has suffered another miscarriage, making it her fourth incident in as many years.

Kyla announced the unfortunate news herself in an Instagram video post of herself dancing and holding her womb.

In the caption, the singer wrote that losing her child with her husband Rich was unamaginable and could not express herself in words.

"You have brought me so much joy, even for a few months that I carried you within me.. It was all pure joy," Kyla began the post.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KYLA (@kylaalvarez)

Kyla continued by saying there was difficulty sharing the news because the pregnancy itself was a secret, "I am screaming and crying in my head and I couldn’t tell anyone," but said all everything would eventually be okay.

She went on to thank God for all the blessings she received and offered a prayer for her lost little one, "I hope you’ve felt how much we longed for you, prayed for you and how much we love you."

Other celebrities offered their condolences and support for Kyla such as Jolina Magdangal, Jay R, Angeline Quinto, Melai Cantiveros-Francisco, and Karylle.

Kyla and Rich have been married since 2011 and are parents to nine-year-old Toby. The singer suffered two miscarriages in 2018 and a third miscarriage in July 2021.

RELATED: Despite miscarriage, Kyla keen on marriage, motherhood

KYLA

MISCARRIAGE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Tom Rodriguez unfollows Carla Abellana, posts cryptic image about breaking free

Tom Rodriguez unfollows Carla Abellana, posts cryptic image about breaking free

By Jan Milo Severo | 16 hours ago
Kapuso actor Tom Rodriguez returned to social media after a few months of hiatus. 
Entertainment
fbtw
'Okay na kami': Vice Ganda no longer expecting more 'It's Showtime' hosts after Anne, Jhong comeback

'Okay na kami': Vice Ganda no longer expecting more 'It's Showtime' hosts after Anne, Jhong comeback

By Jan Milo Severo | 17 hours ago
After Anne Curtis and Jhong Hilario, Vice Ganda revealed that he doesn’t want any former host to return to “It’s...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Mahirap magpatawad': Moira Dela Torre's interview about ending a relationship resurfaces

'Mahirap magpatawad': Moira Dela Torre's interview about ending a relationship resurfaces

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
A past interview of Kapamilya singer Moira Dela Torre resurfaced online following her breakup with husband Jason Hernand...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Mahirap magpatawad': Moira Dela Torre's interview about ending a relationship resurfaces

'Mahirap magpatawad': Moira Dela Torre's interview about ending a relationship resurfaces

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
A past interview of Kapamilya singer Moira Dela Torre resurfaced online following her breakup with husband Jason Hernand...
Entertainment
fbtw
Alleged 'third party' in Moira Dela Torre-Jason Hernandez split speaks up

Alleged 'third party' in Moira Dela Torre-Jason Hernandez split speaks up

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
The man in the viral photo with singer Jason Hernandez broke his silence over allegations that he’s the third party...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
Joseph Marco replaces Kit Thompson in a series with Hipon Girl

Joseph Marco replaces Kit Thompson in a series with Hipon Girl

By Jan Milo Severo | 16 minutes ago
Actor Joseph Marco replaced Kit Thompson in the online series "Ang Babae sa Likod ng Facemask" after the latter was involved...
Entertainment
fbtw
'I never cheated': Moira dela Torre breaks silence after split with Jason Hernandez

'I never cheated': Moira dela Torre breaks silence after split with Jason Hernandez

By Kristofer Purnell | 26 minutes ago
Singer Moira Dela Torre has finally spoken up a couple of days after she and Jason Hernandez announced that they were ending...
Entertainment
fbtw
James Earl Jones is back as the voice of Darth Vader in 'Obi-Wan Kenobi'

James Earl Jones is back as the voice of Darth Vader in 'Obi-Wan Kenobi'

By Kristofer Purnell | 52 minutes ago
Veteran actor James Earl Jones has been confirmed to be part of the cast for Disney+'s "Obi-Wan Kenobi" reprising the iconic...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Forrest Gump' to get a Bollywood remake starring Aamir Khan

'Forrest Gump' to get a Bollywood remake starring Aamir Khan

By Kristofer Purnell | 9 hours ago
Aamir Khan will be tackling a Western classic for his new movie "Laal Singh Chaddha" as it is an official remake of the Oscar-winning...
Entertainment
fbtw
Kim Kardashian launches new 9-product premium skincare collection

Kim Kardashian launches new 9-product premium skincare collection

By Marane A. Plaza | 9 hours ago
Reality TV personality Kim Kardashian finally set a date for the release of the pioneer skincare collection from her...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with