'Can't put feelings into words': Kyla suffers her fourth miscarriage

MANILA, Philippines — Singer Melanie Alvarez, better known as Kyla, has announced that she has suffered another miscarriage, making it her fourth incident in as many years.

Kyla announced the unfortunate news herself in an Instagram video post of herself dancing and holding her womb.

In the caption, the singer wrote that losing her child with her husband Rich was unamaginable and could not express herself in words.

"You have brought me so much joy, even for a few months that I carried you within me.. It was all pure joy," Kyla began the post.

Kyla continued by saying there was difficulty sharing the news because the pregnancy itself was a secret, "I am screaming and crying in my head and I couldn’t tell anyone," but said all everything would eventually be okay.

She went on to thank God for all the blessings she received and offered a prayer for her lost little one, "I hope you’ve felt how much we longed for you, prayed for you and how much we love you."

Other celebrities offered their condolences and support for Kyla such as Jolina Magdangal, Jay R, Angeline Quinto, Melai Cantiveros-Francisco, and Karylle.

Kyla and Rich have been married since 2011 and are parents to nine-year-old Toby. The singer suffered two miscarriages in 2018 and a third miscarriage in July 2021.

RELATED: Despite miscarriage, Kyla keen on marriage, motherhood