‘Like it’s my first time again‘: Heart Evangelista reveals renewal of vows with Chiz Escudero

MANILA, Philippines — Heart Evangelista is “very, very excited” with her upcoming renewal of vows with husband Senator Francis “Chiz” Escudero.

The ceremony, she said, will coincide with her celebration of her upcoming 39th birthday, which also falls on Valentine’s Day.

At her launch as new Ultherapy endorser last night, Heart told the press about the “major” event in her and Chiz’s lives.

“I feel like as a married couple, it’s really meaningful for us to have this moment,” she shared.

According to her, with so many things that are happening in her life right now, the renewal of vows is just what she needs.

“This is the perfect time,” she prodded.

The “small but very special gathering” would be attended by the couple’s family and friends.

“It’s going to be very special for me because I thought I knew what love was. But now I know what love should be. And so I, I feel like I’m getting married actually for the first time again,” Heart giggled.

Heart and Chiz are marking their 9th wedding anniversary on February 15. The couple tied the knot last 2015 in Balesin Island Club.

From all their ups and downs all these years, Heart said she has learned many things, and among them, “love is unconditional.”

