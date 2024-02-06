‘It’s like high school’: Heart Evangelista recalls reconciling with Marian Rivera

MANILA, Philippines — “Okay naman. I’m happy!”

Such was how Heart Evangelista felt upon reconciling with fellow GMA star Marian Rivera.

At her launch as new Ultherapy endorser last night, Heart, answering a query from Philstar.com, shared that time does heal all wounds, including the ones she had with her “Temptation Island” co-star Marian.

“Sometimes, you think about certain things and it’s so far away, it’s like high school,” Heart said.

“And you know, you experience bigger, harder things, it’s nothing.”

With the current problems that Heart faces, including her recent falling out with her glam team, the actress is just happy that Marian is no longer among her worries.

“So I’m happy that it’s out na,” Heart beamed.

As for showbiz projects, Heart said she is considering to return to making movies.

“Maybe movies. It depends. There are two options: One’s a romantic one and one is not. So it really depends if everything works out. It depends with the timing. This year is all about timing,” she said, echoing that “it’s about time” to return to making films. — Video by Deni Bernardo

