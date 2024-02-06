‘Di ako naghugas ng kamay’: Heart Evangelista on shaking Lee Min Ho’s hand; Song Hye Kyo, TWICE Mina encounters

MANILA, Philippines — Heart Evangelista felt energized and ecstatic because apart from having enough sleep for her launch as new Ultherapy ambassador in Palacio de Memoria last night, she came in fresh from a Fendi event in Thailand, where she shook hands with one of the Italian fashion house’s brand ambassadors, Lee Min Ho.

In an interview with Philstar.com, the Filipina actress and international fashion influencer shared her experience about personally meeting and shaking hands with the Korean superstar.

“Hindi ako naghugas ng kamay ko talaga sa totoo lang,” Heart jested.

When Philstar.com jokingly asked to also shake Heart’s hand that touched Min-ho’s, she quipped: “Too late na! Perspired!”

“But you know, he’s very nice! I’ve met a lot (of fellow stars),” she shared about her experiences attending fashion events and fashion weeks abroad.

According to her, among the nicest stars she met were Min-ho and his fellow Fendi endorser and Korean superstar (who is also being “shipped” or paired with him), Song Hye Kyo, who many consider to be Heart’s lookalike ever since Heart played as Hye-kyo’s counterpart in the Filipino adaptation of Hye-kyo’s hit Korean romance comedy “Full House.”

“Ang top ko na nicest are Song Hye Kyo at s’ya (Min-ho). Super bait nilang dalawa!” Heart exclaimed.

Recently, Heart was photographed with her Paris Fashion Week seatmate, Mina Myoi of Korean girl group TWICE.

“She was seated beside me. She was nice also. She was very pleasant. And we had a little conversation but I was also very shy. I didn't wanna, because everybody was hovering around her and I didn't wanna add up to that,” Evangelista recalled her encounter with Mina.

