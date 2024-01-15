Fun, breezy activities to enjoy with kids as summer approaches

MANILA, Philippines — These days, kids’ idea of fun activities is to sit in a corner, zone other people out, and engage in mobile battles.

They get so engrossed with their gadgets, most especially their mobile phone, and click away until their fingers hurt from repeated action, their neck and arms stiffen, and their eyes get strained. Well, it’s this generation’s idea of fun, and it’s important to let them have their share of what they think is fun.

But it is equally important for parents to remove them from their virtual world from time to time and make them — coerce them, if you must — pursue other activities, more physical activities that will get their sedentary bodies moving and their cognitive skills working. Playing outdoors and being one with nature, for one, can give their physical and mental growth a much-needed boost. After all, there’s nothing like bonding with siblings and neighborhood friends, running around and hopping at times, but laughing out loud all the time.

So, gather the kids, escape the house on long weekends, appreciate the garden on regular weekends, and try one of these fun, bonding activities that you can enjoy with your kids:

Engage in an outdoor scavenger hunt.

Having a plan can be helpful when you take your child outside to play. A scavenger hunt is a perfect engaging activity that teaches kids to use their senses in new ways and keeps them mindfully occupied. This is something you can do outside your home or in nearby parks. Incorporate what your kids are interested in, such as characters from their favorite TV series, to keep them hooked. Ensure your kids’ safety by checking around the vicinity and playing only in places that are well-kept, clean and fenced-in. Don’t forget to take extra precautions and use safety equipment such as helmets and protective gear.

Do some gardening together.

This activity doesn’t require a big garden for you to make it happen. Give your kids an easy introduction to nature by getting them involved in gardening from a young age. They’ll be physically and mentally exhausted in a healthy way, thanks to the meditative nature of this activity. While it's fun to get your hands dirty from time to time, remember to practice garden safety and proper hygiene, like washing your hands thoroughly after gardening even when wearing gloves.

Build a backyard obstacle course.

For this, you can use many kinds of materials, such as foam blocks or stepping stones. You can even put together an obstacle course using only objects you find in nature but ensure that it will not cause a risk of falling or tripping. In either case, the result is enjoyment while developing important gross motor skills.

Bike around the neighborhood.

Biking is the perfect outdoor activity for families to enjoy together. Even younger kids, with supervision from their parents or guardian, may join in on the fun, whether you're taking them on the trails at a local park, exploring and admiring the houses in your neighborhood, or just rounding out the street. Bear in mind to wear biking safety gear; parents should always look after their kids. Familiarize and follow road safety rules to ensure an enjoyable and safe ride.

Shop at a local farmer’s market.

Before going to the farmer's market, ask your kids what they want for your home-cooked meals and create your shopping list. Involving kids in shared household tasks is a great way to bond and introduce helpful basic tasks to them. Get the kids immersed in picking out fruits and vegetables to make it an exciting and engaging activity. Let them explore as much as possible to learn new things along the way.

After all these fun recreational activities, you can address things like stains and dirt on clothes without stressing yourself out.