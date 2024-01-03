fresh no ads
Alfred Vargas, wife Yasmine Espiritu celebrate arrival of 4th baby | Philstar.com
Alfred Vargas, wife Yasmine Espiritu celebrate arrival of 4th baby

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
January 3, 2024 | 3:52pm
MANILA, Philippines — Actor-politician Alfred Vargas and his wife Yasmine Espiritu have welcomed the birth of their fourth child, a healthy baby girl.

Yasmine posted on her Instagram account a photo of herself on a hospital bed with their newborn daughter, Aurora Sofia, who was born a day after Christmas.

Among those who congratulated the couple early were fellow actors Iza Calzado and Rodjun Cruz, as well as Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco.

For a majority of the pregnancy which she announced last July, Yasmine was on bed rest as premature contractions put her at high risk.

Alfred and Yasmine first had a civil wedding in 2010 then a church wedding seven years later; they are parents to Alexandra Milan, Aryana Cassandra, and Alfredo Cristiano.

The actor, currently a councilor in Quezon City's 5th district, was last seen on the GMA show "AraBella" and stars alongside Nora Aunor in "Pieta."

