What Sofia Andres is looking for in engagement, wedding rings

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Sofia Andres has been dating racecar driver and YouTuber Daniel Miranda for eight years now, since they have been together since 2015 and have welcomed their daughter Zoe in November 2019.

Thus, when asked for her choice of engagement and/or wedding ring at her recent launch as new brand ambassador of homegrown brand F&C Jewelry, the actress laughed hard on the topic of marriage.

“Next question please!” she told Philstar.com.

“Anything would work naman,” she simply said on her type of engagement or wedding ring.

Her first F&C Jewelry investment is a ring. She said she only wears her rings and earrings, and not other jewelry, to her sleep, at home, and she takes a bath with them.

Sofia had Zoe when she was only 21 years old. Now 24, Sofia once explained in a report why she and Daniel have not tied the knot yet: "Don’t worry, I know that the time will come. I trust God’s plans for us.” — Video by Deni Bernardo

