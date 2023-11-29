Sofia Andres reacts to upstaging Marian Rivera, Janine Gutierrez at fashion store opening

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Sofia Andres reacted to claims that she allegedly upstaged showbiz royalties Janine Gutierrez and Marian Rivera at the store opening of an international fashion brand in Makati City recently.

In an interview with Philstar.com during her recent launch as new F&C Jewelry brand ambassador, Sofia laughed off reports of her allegedly upstaging Marian and Janine with her daring black outfit.

“I didn’t expect that also pero I feel like I’m going to do this for a while,” she said about the alleged upstaging and her being a fashion influencer.

She did not agree that she upstaged the two famous actresses.

“Hindi ko naman na-feel ‘yun. Parang I was looking at Marian Rivera and I was like, she was really the Mama Mary of (fashion).”

Last May, Sofia and Marian made headlines when a photo of Sofia’s daughter Zoe and Marian’s son Sixto circulated online, to which Marian simply commented with “ay sus.”

Embracing her partnership with F&C Jewelry, Sofia shared, “Jewelry can symbolize status but beyond that it’s a form of self-expression. It allows one to express one’s style and taste in fashion, and it also helps to convey your emotions just like when you give jewelry to your loved ones for their birthdays, weddings, and many more.” — Video by Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo

