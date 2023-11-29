Sofia Andres gets real about status of her fame

MANILA, Philippines — Sofia Andres is thankful to still have endorsements, even if she has no showbiz projects as of the moment.

Her last stint was with the ABS-CBN series “Iron Heart,” which wrapped up last month.

“To be honest, I’m not so relevant nowadays. Like I’m not one of those (A-list stars),” she admitted in an interview with Philstar.com.

“But they really trusted me to be part of something as big as the brand. I’m just being thankful. Thankful lang,” she said at her recent launch as brand ambassador of homegrown label F&C Jewelry.

“I’m so happy because I have a new family. It’s such a blessing!” — Video by Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo

