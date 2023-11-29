Sofia Andres proud of her jewelry ‘pundar’ for daughter Zoe

MANILA, Philippines — A lot of things changed in the life of actress Sofia Andres when she became a mom at only 21, and among them, is being conscious of investing for the future of her daughter with boyfriend Daniel Miranda, Zoe.

For one, Sofia began investing in jewelry when she became a mom.

“I wasn’t really into jewelry before until I gave birth… I started appreciating accessories… kasi parang nakakadagdag s’ya sa elegance,” she told Philstar.com in an interview during her recent launch as F&C Jewelry’s new brand ambassador.

She felt that embracing jewelry is also part of her maturity: “Before, I wasn’t really comfortable wearing it.”

Sofia has worked with other jewelry brands before, and she recalled that her first-ever jewelry “pundar” (investments) were a watch and a bracelet. From F&C, her very first investment was a ring.

She is eyeing to give these and her other jewelry investments to Zoe as an heirloom someday. Her boyfriend Daniel’s family, she said, also spoils their daughter with jewelry.

“It’s really the highlight of any outfit. It catches attention. I think literally, it’s a girl’s best friend,” Sofia said on why she loves jewelry.

For those who also want to start investing in jewelry, which can be pawned or sold at a higher value in the future, Sofia advised to begin with “minimalist and simple pieces that are still outstanding.” For her, these mean rings and small earrings because she does not like hoops.

“Classic – that I can wear any time of the day. I just like (something) really low-maintenance but quality pa rin,” she said.

Nowadays, Sofia is taking a break from showbiz projects after “Iron Heart” to have more time for her daughter. The hands-on mom tutors her daughter who is now in school.

“At least habang may time pa kasi ‘pag malaki na sila, wala na silang paki sa’yo!” Sofia giggled. — Video by Deni Bernardo

