'My new best friend': Toni Gonzaga shares footage of daughter Polly's birth

Toni Gonzaga gives birth to her second child with filmmaker and presidential adviser for creative communications Paul Soriano. Toni and Paul (left) with their son Seve in an undated photo.

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity couple Toni Gonzaga and Paul Soriano welcomed the birth of daughter Paulina or "Polly" last August 11, their second child after son Seve who turns seven years old next month.

Toni recounted Polly's birth in a video on her Instagram account consisting of clips leading up to the actual birth and the immediate aftermath.

The video began with Toni learning she was pregnant last December and quickly jumped to Toni and Paul heading to the hospital on the evening of August 10.

The actress went into labor the following afternoon — the first clip with audio was of Toni updating the camera her cervix was dilated to nine centimeters — and sure enough Polly was born at 2:05 p.m weighing 6.8 pounds (just over 3 kilograms).

Toni was visibly in tears after the birth, and Paul cut Polly's umbilical cord. Clips of Toni with her new baby then followed as the family went back to their hospital room.

Seve then entered to meet his new baby sister, waving his hand at Polly and posing for a video with her. Close-up clips of Polly ended the video.

"You are the greatest reward I’ve ever held in my arms. Thank you for coming right on time just when I needed you the most… My new best friend Polly," Toni wrote in the video's caption.

Paul commented three smiling heart emojis while Toni's sister Alex called her new niece "the cutest" and made a reference to the popular toy Polly Pocket.

Others who offered their well wishes were Iza Calzado, Bianca Gonzalez, Maja Salvador, Karla Estrada, Mariel Rodriguez-Padilla, Carla Abellana, Melissa Ricks, Rica Peralejo, Loisa Andalio, and Vina Morales.

Toni and Paul got married in June 2015 after dating for eight years; Seve was born a year later.

