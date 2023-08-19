^

Health And Family

'My new best friend': Toni Gonzaga shares footage of daughter Polly's birth

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
August 19, 2023 | 10:46am
'My new best friend': Toni Gonzaga shares footage of daughter Polly's birth
Toni Gonzaga gives birth to her second child with filmmaker and presidential adviser for creative communications Paul Soriano. Toni and Paul (left) with their son Seve in an undated photo.
Paul Soriano via Instagram, STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity couple Toni Gonzaga and Paul Soriano welcomed the birth of daughter Paulina or "Polly" last August 11, their second child after son Seve who turns seven years old next month.

Toni recounted Polly's birth in a video on her Instagram account consisting of clips leading up to the actual birth and the immediate aftermath.

The video began with Toni learning she was pregnant last December and quickly jumped to Toni and Paul heading to the hospital on the evening of August 10.

The actress went into labor the following afternoon — the first clip with audio was of Toni updating the camera her cervix was dilated to nine centimeters — and sure enough Polly was born at 2:05 p.m weighing 6.8 pounds (just over 3 kilograms).

Toni was visibly in tears after the birth, and Paul cut Polly's umbilical cord. Clips of Toni with her new baby then followed as the family went back to their hospital room.

Seve then entered to meet his new baby sister, waving his hand at Polly and posing for a video with her. Close-up clips of Polly ended the video.

"You are the greatest reward I’ve ever held in my arms. Thank you for coming right on time just when I needed you the most… My new best friend Polly," Toni wrote in the video's caption.

Paul commented three smiling heart emojis while Toni's sister Alex called her new niece "the cutest" and made a reference to the popular toy Polly Pocket.

Others who offered their well wishes were Iza Calzado, Bianca Gonzalez, Maja Salvador, Karla Estrada, Mariel Rodriguez-Padilla, Carla Abellana, Melissa Ricks, Rica Peralejo, Loisa Andalio, and Vina Morales.

Toni and Paul got married in June 2015 after dating for eight years; Seve was born a year later.

RELATED: Toni Gonzaga shares photo of son Seve, newborn daughter Paulina

vuukle comment

PAUL SORIANO

TONI GONZAGA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Keep yourself protected during the rainy season with health, beauty essentials from Watsons
brandSpace
4 days ago

Keep yourself protected during the rainy season with health, beauty essentials from Watsons

4 days ago
Health, wellness and beauty retailer Watsons is your partner in staying healthy and well during the rainy season.
Health And Family
fbtw
Toni Gonzaga shares photo of son Seve, newborn daughter Paulina
4 days ago

Toni Gonzaga shares photo of son Seve, newborn daughter Paulina

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 4 days ago
Toni Gonzaga posted the photo of her eldest son, Seve, sitting beside the cradle where his younger sister, Paulina, is sleeping,...
Health And Family
fbtw
5 tips to help women stay healthy
5 days ago

5 tips to help women stay healthy

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 5 days ago
There are many ways for women to maintain their health and live life as a healthy and productive individual. While health...
Health And Family
fbtw
Bianca Gonzalez, Bo Sanchez, others set to empower women at international conference
6 days ago

Bianca Gonzalez, Bo Sanchez, others set to empower women at international conference

By Tina Santiago-Rodriguez | 6 days ago
“The world doesn’t need what women have, it needs what women are.”
Health And Family
fbtw
'Love, friendship, fidelity': Mark Leviste explains ring from Kris Aquino
7 days ago

'Love, friendship, fidelity': Mark Leviste explains ring from Kris Aquino

By Jan Milo Severo | 7 days ago
Vice Governor Mark Leviste explained the symbol of his ring that TV host Kris Aquino gave to him. 
Health And Family
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with