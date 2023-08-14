Toni Gonzaga shares photo of son Seve, newborn daughter Paulina

Toni Gonzaga and Paul Soriano with their son Seve (left). Right photo shows Seve with his newly born baby sister Paulina Celestine as posted on Toni's Instagram Stories on August 13, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — It is Toni Gonzaga's turn to show off the additional member of her and Paul Soriano's growing family as the host-actress shared a photo of her two children on Instagram.

Toni posted the photo of her eldest son, Seve, sitting beside the cradle where his younger sister, Paulina, is sleeping, as seen in Toni's Instagram Stories. On the background are letter balloons that spell out both the children's name while Seve is smiling for the camera.

Her husband, Paul, broke the news on Saturday that Toni had given birth to their second daughter via a video posted on his own Instagram.

Toni and Paul married in 2015 and welcomed Seve a year later.

