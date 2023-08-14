^

Health And Family

Toni Gonzaga shares photo of son Seve, newborn daughter Paulina

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
August 14, 2023 | 12:24pm
Toni Gonzaga shares photo of son Seve, newborn daughter Paulina
Toni Gonzaga and Paul Soriano with their son Seve (left). Right photo shows Seve with his newly born baby sister Paulina Celestine as posted on Toni's Instagram Stories on August 13, 2023.
Toni Gonzaga via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — It is Toni Gonzaga's turn to show off the additional member of her and Paul Soriano's growing family as the host-actress shared a photo of her two children on Instagram.

Toni posted the photo of her eldest son, Seve, sitting beside the cradle where his younger sister, Paulina, is sleeping, as seen in Toni's Instagram Stories. On the background are letter balloons that spell out both the children's name while Seve is smiling for the camera. 

Her husband, Paul, broke the news on Saturday that Toni had given birth to their second daughter via a video posted on his own Instagram. 

Toni and Paul married in 2015 and welcomed Seve a year later.

RELATED:  Toni Gonzaga, Paul Soriano welcome daughter Paulina Celestine

vuukle comment

PAUL SORIANO

TONI GONZAGA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
'Nagtanggal ng rice': Viy Cortez shares reasons behind post-pregnancy weight loss
4 days ago

'Nagtanggal ng rice': Viy Cortez shares reasons behind post-pregnancy weight loss

By Kristofer Purnell | 4 days ago
Content creator Viy Cortez, wife of fellow content creator Lincoln Velazquez or better known as Cong TV, detailed how she...
Health And Family
fbtw
What is Stiff Person Syndrome? Celine Dion's diagnosis that made her cancel tour
4 days ago

What is Stiff Person Syndrome? Celine Dion's diagnosis that made her cancel tour

By Kristofer Purnell | 4 days ago
Stiff Person Syndrome or SPS is a rare autoimmune neurological disorder that causes muscle stiffness and painful spasms, often...
Health And Family
fbtw
Affordable, safe and just as effective: Demystifying generic medicines and why they matter
Sponsored
7 days ago

Affordable, safe and just as effective: Demystifying generic medicines and why they matter

By May Dedicatoria | 7 days ago
RHEA Generics, a homegrown heritage brand and pioneer in the generics industry, aims to revolutionize the healthcare landscape...
Health And Family
fbtw
5 important tips on how to prepare for a 21-km run
8 days ago

5 important tips on how to prepare for a 21-km run

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 8 days ago
For those who are planning to join a 21-kilometer run, here are five important tips to help you prepare for the run.
Health And Family
fbtw
Putting life back in your hands: #KnowTheFeeling of nerve damage, &lsquo;pamamanhid&rsquo; and &lsquo;tusok-tusok&rsquo;
Sponsored
10 days ago

Putting life back in your hands: #KnowTheFeeling of nerve damage, ‘pamamanhid’ and ‘tusok-tusok’

By Jap Tobias | 10 days ago
If you are starting to feel these sensory abnormalities, there is still hope in knowing that nerves can still be regener...
Health And Family
fbtw
&lsquo;Yan ang isip bata!' Empowering kids to create a better tomorrow in Tang Kidnovator Camp
11 days ago

‘Yan ang isip bata!' Empowering kids to create a better tomorrow in Tang Kidnovator Camp

11 days ago
Tang will be launching its first ever Tang Kidnovators Camp—gathering the Top 40 Kids from all over Metro Manila who...
Health And Family
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with