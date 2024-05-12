'Our 4th angel': Heart Evangelista reveals losing baby boy Francis

MANILA, Philippines — Actress-model Heart Evangelista shared a heartbreaking news on Mother's Day about losing her fourth child, a baby boy.

Heart revealed she and her husband, Sen. Francis "Chiz" Escudero's latest loss on Instagram on Mother's Day.

"A few days ago our baby boy's heart stopped beating. This will be our 4th angel … and although this could be one of my biggest heartbreaks … thank YOU for still for trying to be with me and for making me feel so much love already," the actress wrote on her caption.

She revealed that she named her child Francis.

As read on the handwritten letter she wrote for her baby boy, Heart expressed her concern for her unborn child.

"I was sure to meet you soon. I had prepared a few things you may like but for some reason your beating heart lost its way to us. I don't blame you for being scared — it is a scary world but I would like to let you know I was prepared for you," Heart said.

"Even if I am heartbroken I will keep my heart intact while you find your way back to us," she added.

Heart said that her son had helped her heal in many ways. She ended her letter with a hopeful message, saying that she will be waiting for him. She also signed it with "Mama Heart."

On her Instagram post, she also greeted mothers on their special day.

"Love and hope that this world could never give … I love you 'FrancisKo.' I shall keep my heart intact while you find your way back to us," Heart wrote.

"To all the mothers, fur moms, mothers to friends, thank you for your heart and all the women like me … going through same struggle … Happy Mothers Day (FrancisKo , my Francis I love you anak)," she ended her post.

Last February, Heart revealed that they had also expected a baby girl whom they named Sophia Heart.

The actress also lost her twins from miscarriage in 2018.

