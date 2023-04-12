^

Boy Abunda breaks silence over Paul Soriano, unscripted fast talk with Vanessa Hudgens

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
April 12, 2023 | 11:15am
Boy Abunda breaks silence over Paul Soriano, unscripted fast talk with Vanessa Hudgens
Boy Abunda hosting the recent Manila press conference for Vanessa Hudgens
Philstar.com / Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo

MANILA, Philippines — TV host Boy Abunda revealed that while the fast talk segment in the Vanessa Hudgens press conference recently was not included in the script, the international star was not offended by it.

In yesterday's episode of "Fast Talk with Boy Abunda," Boy clarified the issue surrounding the media conference. He also said that some people in the press conference requested to do the fast talk segment. 

"Si Vanessa Hudgens, nagtanong. 'Boy, what is Fast Talk?' Very quickly, ipinaliwanag ko na po, 'It's rapid-fire questioning, and then you tell me the first thing that comes to mind,' so tinuloy ko na po," he said.

"There was no indicator that Vanessa Hudgens was offended. She was having fun. The vibe was happy. Walang indication that she was offended. And I would know [because] I've been interviewing people for over 30 years."

Boy also said that Vanessa told him "I love your energy" before leaving. 

The veteran host also said that there’s no issue with Paul Soriano regarding the unscripted fast talk. 

"If Paul had problems with me — kaya hindi ako naniniwala that he had an issue with me because he could have called me out. If he was bothered, [or] pissed with 'Fast Talk,' I would've felt it," he said.

"And in particular, they have no complaints and were very happy with our interview during the media conference," he added. — Video from GMA Network YouTube channel 

