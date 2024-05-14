Daikin's centennial celebration: A milestone fun run with a purpose

Daikin Philippines President Takayoshi Miki joins over 800 enthusiastic runners composed of Daikin Dealers, employees and the general public during Daikin's first-ever fun run.

MANILA, Philippines — Daikin, a renowned pioneer in heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) solutions, marked its 100 years of innovation with a momentous event—a fun run with a heartfelt mission.

Photo Release Takayoshi Miki, president of Daikin Philippines

Daikin made history on April 28, 2024, by hosting its first-ever fun run titled, “Daikin: Run for Clean Air 2024” at Bridgetowne, Pasig City, celebrating its remarkable 100 years of innovation.

The event had over 800 enthusiastic runners composed of Daikin Dealers, employees and the general public. This fun-filled occasion wasn't just about breaking records but about making a meaningful impact.

Photo Release

On a sunny morning, runners gathered with purpose and passion. Excitement filled the air as they put on their gear, ready to start a historic journey. But beyond the thrill of the race was a deeper drive—to make a difference in others' lives.

Proceeds from the event were dedicated to three deserving charities: Upland Farmers – Brgy. Mamuyao, Tanay, Rizal; Caritas Manila and Cancer Warriors Foundation. Each step taken was a step toward empowerment, providing hope and assistance to those in need.

Photo Release (From left) Service Planning & Support Manager Cherry Marcelino, NCR Sales Manager Marjorie Lagarino, Luzon Senior Sales Manager Nestor Clemente, Senior Marketing Manager Vangie Sanchez, Product Marketing Manager Nozomi Fujita, Sales Manager Chihiro Ohashi, Project Sales Deputy Division Manager Wesley Andre Chu, Sales Director Hirohide Kinugawa, Daikin Philippines President Takayoshi Miki, Technical Support Manager Tatsuhiko Murakami, Division Manager Arianne Lamug, Senior Technical Support Manager Mark Roid Delgado, Sales Planning Division Manager Mitsuru Nakamura, Product Marketing Manager Dean Lee and Sales Planning Division Manager Haruka Toyama.

In the aftermath of the fun run, Daikin reaffirmed its commitment to social responsibility, pledging to continue supporting charitable endeavors that make a tangible difference.

As the company looks back on a century of innovation, it also looks forward, guided by a vision of creating a brighter, more inclusive future for all.

Daikin's centennial celebration was more than just a milestone—it was a testament to the power of purpose-driven action.

Through this event, participants honored a legacy of excellence while sowing seeds of hope and compassion. As they continue their journey, they do so with hearts full of gratitude and determination, knowing that together, they can make a meaningful difference in the world.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by Daikin Philippines. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.