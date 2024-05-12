fresh no ads
Celebrity moms Angelica Panganiban, Maxine Medina share motherhood lessons | Philstar.com
Health And Family

Celebrity moms Angelica Panganiban, Maxine Medina share motherhood lessons

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
May 12, 2024 | 3:11pm
Composite image of actress Angelica Panganiban (left) and beauty queen-actress Maxine Medina
Angelica Panganiban, Maxine Medina via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity moms Angelica Panganiban and Maxine Medina have learned several things from being first-time mothers.

In an intimate interview, Angelica told Philstar.com she wished she did not overthink things prior to giving birth to Sabine, her infant daughter with husband Gregg Homan.

"Of course when you're pregnant 'd iba parang lahat kinakabahan ka, 'Okay lang ba si baby? Paano pagkalabas niya? Tama ba mga gagawin ko? Baka magkamali ako,'" Angelica shared. "Dapat 'di ako nag-overthink noon, dapat relax and in-enjoy ko ang journey, siguro naging less stressful sana."

To emphasize her point, Angelica said once the baby is there, a woman becomes a mother on instinct capable of doing even the difficult things.

"Sabi nga nila, hindi ibibigay ni Lord kung hindi mo kaya. 'Yun 'yung mga nakakabigla, na kayang-kaya mo naman pala. Nag-overthink ka lang at sayang 'yung stress sa'yo," she added.

As for Maxine, who is expecting her first child with husband Timmy Llana, one thing she has learned during her pregnancy is the value of patience.

"Impatient ako before to be honest, gusto ko mag-work nang mag-work talaga, always going out. Pero ngayon, focus na focus talaga ako with my baby, and I'm so worried kasi siyempre 'di mo alam what's happening inside," Maxine ended. "So basta safe lang, safe si baby sa loob, okay ka na."

