Toni Gonzaga, Paul Soriano welcome daughter Paulina Celestine
August 12, 2023 | 2:24pm
MANILA, Philippines — Host-actress Toni Gonzaga and director Paul Soriano welcomed their second child.
Soriano shared the birth of their daughter, Paulina Celestine, on Instagram.
"Mommy @celestinegonzaga with Paulina Celestine #BabyGirl #GirlDad #GodisGood," wrote the director and presidential adviser on creative communications.
His video post shows Toni cradling their newborn daughter. He also referred to himself as #GirlDad
The couple has an older child, their firstborn son Seve, born in 2016.
