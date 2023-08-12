Toni Gonzaga, Paul Soriano welcome daughter Paulina Celestine

Toni Gonzaga gives birth to her second child with filmmaker and presidential adviser for creative communications Paul Soriano. Toni and Paul (left) with their son Seve in an undated photo.

MANILA, Philippines — Host-actress Toni Gonzaga and director Paul Soriano welcomed their second child.

Soriano shared the birth of their daughter, Paulina Celestine, on Instagram.

"Mommy @celestinegonzaga with Paulina Celestine #BabyGirl #GirlDad #GodisGood," wrote the director and presidential adviser on creative communications.

His video post shows Toni cradling their newborn daughter. He also referred to himself as #GirlDad

The couple has an older child, their firstborn son Seve, born in 2016.

RELATED: Toni Gonzaga pregnant with 2nd baby — report