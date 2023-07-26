Common urinary health issues among adults: Risks, prevention, solution

A healthy bladder, which is a hollow organ much like a balloon, can hold up to 16 ounces of urine for two to five hours. But as you age, your urinary functions change. The elastic bladder tissue may toughen, become less flexible, and therefore diminish in its capacity to store urine. A whole lot of other kidney and bladder changes may occur, thus causing urinary health problems.

MANILA, Philippines — Everyone is normally born with two kidneys, which are bean-shaped organs that filter the blood and remove wastes and excess fluids in the body in the form of urine.

Urine is stored in the bladder before the brain sends signals that it is ready to empty the urine and make you start feeling that you need to go to the bathroom and pee.

The four most common urinary health issues that you need to watch out for are:

1. Urinary incontinence

It is the loss or decreased ability to hold urine caused by weakened urethral sphincter; the muscles used to control the exit of the urine. It affects twice as many women than men. Two of its most common types are stress incontinence, where coughing, sneezing, or laughing may cause urine to leak, and the other one is urge incontinence or the strong desire to urinate that cannot be postponed.

2. Urinary retention

This is the inability to completely empty the bladder, there are two general types of urinary retention: obstructive and non-obstructive. Obstructions like kidney stones and enlarged prostate block the urine from flowing freely. Weak bladder muscle and nerve problems cause non-obstructive retention that gets in the way between brain signals and bladder. If the nerves are not working properly, the brain fails to receive the message that the bladder is full. Some of the common causes of non-obstructive urinary retention are stroke, vaginal birth, pelvic injury, impaired muscle due to medication, and brain or spinal accidents.

3. Urinary tract infection or UTI

This is an infection in any part of the urinary system: kidneys, ureters, bladder, and urethra. Most of the infections are found in the lower urinary tract, the bladder, and the urethra. While men are also at risk, women are more prone to UTI because women have a shorter urethra than men which allows bacteria to reach the bladder quicker than men’s. Blockages in the urinary tract caused by kidney stones or enlarged prostate may cause retention of urine in the bladder that heightens the risk of UTI.

4. Chronic kidney disease

This means that the kidneys are damaged. The damage is categorized as mild, moderate, severe, and end-stage. Hypertension and diabetes mellitus are the most common causes of kidney disease.

While these conditions cause discomfort, embarrassment, and long-term health problems, the good news is it can be managed.

Prevention, solution

Phililippine-United States Dietitian-nutritionist Cheshire Que shared these four tactics that bear repeating because when it comes to healthy habits, we always go back to the basics:

Be physically active. Sitting is the new smoking. Lack of exercise can render the pelvic floor muscles incompetent which leads to urinary incontinence. You may try various pelvic floor exercises to strengthen your muscles that support pelvic organs such as bladder and bowel.

Sitting is the new smoking. Lack of exercise can render the pelvic floor muscles incompetent which leads to urinary incontinence. You may try various pelvic floor exercises to strengthen your muscles that support pelvic organs such as bladder and bowel. Keep hydrated. The sense of thirst diminishes as we age. Do not wait until your throat is parched. Regularly take sips of water throughout the day. A good eight glasses are adequate in a day. Add more if the weather is hot as well as before, during, and after exercise.

The sense of thirst diminishes as we age. Do not wait until your throat is parched. Regularly take sips of water throughout the day. A good eight glasses are adequate in a day. Add more if the weather is hot as well as before, during, and after exercise. Clean correctly. For females, wash and wipe your private parts from front to back to prevent UTI. Men must also regularly wash. Both must always wear clean and dry underwear, preferably one made of cotton material.

For females, wash and wipe your private parts from front to back to prevent UTI. Men must also regularly wash. Both must always wear clean and dry underwear, preferably one made of cotton material. Watch what you eat. Salty and spicy food must be avoided, especially by those who suffer from urinary incontinence and UTI. Adequate intake of lean high biological value protein must be observed when dealing with Chronic Kidney Disease. It is not just the amount of protein that needs to be considered but, more importantly, the quality. Proteins from animal sources such as meat, poultry, fish, eggs, and yogurt have a higher biological value than those from plant sources like plants, legumes, grains, nuts, seeds, and vegetables.

Incontinence, while not life-threatening, has the potential to negatively impact lives. In addition to a healthcare professional’s guidance and advice, you also need the right pad. So Sure Bladder Leakage Pad can provide protection against discomfort and embarrassment brought about by leaky bladders. Made of high-quality absorbent cotton, the unisex pad keeps the sensitive area dry, keeping bacteria and infection at bay.

