GERD, UTI, hormonal imbalance among Filipinas' most common health concerns

May 22, 2023 | 2:32pm
GERD, UTI, hormonal imbalance among Filipinas' most common health concerns
Being a woman has its share of health woes.
Makati Medical Center

MANILA, Philippines — It is not easy being a woman. Before you even begin to complain about gender inequality at work, your biological makeup already puts you at a disadvantage over men. It impacts your overall health and increases your risk of certain health conditions. This is why it is important for you to know what health woes you will most likely have to deal with at certain points in your life.

“It’s important for women to be aware of the conditions that usually affect them, so they’ll be able to understand and take the necessary steps to prevent its occurrence and seek medical consultation with the correct physician if they are afflicted,” said Martin P. Manahan, MD, of the Obstetrics & Gynecology Department, of Makati Medical Center (MakatiMed).

According to MakatiMed’s observation, three of the most common health concerns that women, particularly Filipinas, are faced with are Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and hormonal imbalance.

GERD

Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) is a condition resulting from a recurrent backflow of gastric conents into the esophagus and adjacent structures, thus causing troublesome symptoms and injury to the esophageal lining. It affects both men and women, but women experience certain symptoms of GERD more frequently. These prominent symptoms in women include heartburn, regurgitation, cough and chest pain. A gastroenterologist should be able to address these concerns.

‘”GERD has seen an increase in its prevalence among Filipinas because of increased stress, unhealthy weight and lifestyle choices. Simple changes in your routine may alleviate GERD symptoms,” explained Carlo Conejo, MD, Chief of the Section of Gastroenterology, MakatiMed.

These lifestyle changes that may alleviate GERD symptoms include:

  • Elevating the head of the bed when you sleep
  • Abstaining from cigarettes or vapes
  • Restricting alcoholic drinks
  • Minimizing intake of dairy products and chocolates
  • Eating small meals
  • Refraining from spicy, fried, or fatty food

UTI

Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) is more common in women than men because women have shorter urethra. Because of this, it is easier for germs like E.coli to get into the bladder, where they can multiply, cause inflammation and spread to the kidney. This can cause frequent urination and pain or a burning sensation when urinating. It can also make the urine smell bad and lead to having blood in the urine, and if the infection reaches the kidney, a fever is likely to develop.

“A woman can be at even greater risk of UTI if is she is sexually active, pregnant, or going through menopause. Having diabetes and kidney stones can also make you more prone to infections. Antibiotics may be prescribed to treat UTI,” said Eladio Miguel Peñaranda Jr., MD, a nephrologist and Chief of the Section of Nephrology, MakatiMed.

Actions women can take for prevention:

  • Urinating every 3 to 4 hours
  • Urinating before and after sex
  • Wiping from front to back
  • Wearing cotton innerwear
  • Changing out of swimwear and workout clothes quickly after activity

Hormonal imbalance

Most women are already familiar with how hormones and their fluctuations affect the body, from menstruation to pregnancy to menopause. However, certain lifestyle habits and irregularities in the endocrine glands can cause hormonal imbalance that may lead to health issues. These incude diabetes, polycystic ovary syndrome and thyroid disease.

“Hormones, which are released from the endocrine glands, are important in many functions of our body, like metabolism and reproduction. Having low or high levels of certain hormones can cause changes like weight gain or loss, diarrhea or constipation, and fatigue, to more concerning symptoms like elevated cholesterol levels, increased or decreased heart rate and infertility. Treatment options include pills, injections, surgery, or radiation therapy, depending on one’s specific case of hormone imbalances,” said Ma. Cecilia G. Gonzales, MD, an endocrinologist at MakatiMed.

While hormonal imbalances are not fully preventable, taking the following actions may help:

  • Maintaining a healthy weight
  • Exercising regularly
  • Eating a balanced diet
  • Managing stress
  • Improving sleep quality

“Knowing your body and your health risks is a must for maintaining good health. This helps you determine if the changes you experience need medical attention,” says Dr. Manahan. “Women should have regular checkups with their primary doctors and even with specialists like an obstetrician-gynecologist (OB-GYNE) to further help them evaluate the state of their health and spot problems as early as possible.”

