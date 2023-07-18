^

Is Vitamin D worth the hype? Studies, experts weigh in

Dolly Dy-Zulueta - Philstar.com
July 18, 2023 | 2:36pm
Is Vitamin D worth the hype? Studies, experts weigh in
Vitamin D is called the "Sunshine Vitamin" because, as its moniker suggests, you obtain it from exposure to sunlight for 15 to 30 minutes a day.
MANILA, Philippines — Vitamin D — it is that fat-soluble vitamin known to help the body absorb and retain calcium and phosphorus, both important “ingredients” for building strong bones and supporting the immune system.

It is called the "Sunshine Vitamin" because, as its moniker suggests, you obtain it from exposure to sunlight for 15 to 30 minutes a day. The more accurate way to put it is that the human body is able to produce Vitamin D after adequate exposure to the sun.

The problem is that despite the hot and humid weather in the Philippines when it is not raining, a great percentage of Filipinos show Vitamin D deficiency. A study revealed that out of 369 randomly selected Metro Manila office workers, 58% were Vitamin D-deficient. This is alarming, considering that the Philippines is a tropical country and all you have to do is to go outdoors to feel the sunlight on your cheeks. It is that easy to load up on Vitamin D, yet the majority is deficient in it. What is going to happen when this deficiency is not addressed? How much do you really know about what Vitamin D can do for your body? Is it really worth the hype?

The health benefits of Vitamin D are:

  • It keeps bones, teeth, and muscles healthy. Vitamin D helps the body absorb calcium and phosphorus, which are key minerals for bone and oral health. It may also help increase muscle strength, which in turn helps prevent falls and fractures in older people.
  • It lessens risks of infections. Vitamin D supports the immune system and helps prevent the development of autoimmune diseases such as lupus, which can cause chronic inflammation and damage in several tissues and organs. In a report, Clinical Nutrition Support Specialist Dr. Mercedita Macalintal shared that Vitamin D is important for bone health, as well as keeping infection and inflammation at bay.
  • It minimizes the risk of developing cancer and chronic diseases.  A study by Harvard Health reveals that people with the lowest serum levels of Vitamin D are more likely to suffer from strokes and heart diseases compared to those with the highest levels of the vitamin. A separate study by Harvard Health also reports that Vitamin D can reduce cancer cell growth, help control infections, and reduce inflammation, which helps minimize the risk of developing chronic diseases like cardiovascular disease, Type 1 diabetes, tuberculosis, and certain types of cancer.
  • It supports weight loss. Have you heard that extra calcium and Vitamin D may have an appetite-suppressing effect that may support weight loss? According to a study from the British Journal of Nutrition, people who took daily calcium and Vitamin D supplements lost more weight and fat mass than people who only followed a diet plan.

To ensure that you have enough Vitamin D in your body, have a balanced diet, take Vitamin D supplements, and have ample exposure to the sun for about 15 to 30 minutes from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m . Consult your doctor for your annual check-up and they may include a simple blood test to detect Vitamin D deficiency, as well as X-ray examination to check the strength of the bones, and other necessary tests.

A simple Vitamin D deficiency can be the root of many health conditions.

