



















































 
























^


 











 














 
Health And Family


Do we really need zinc and vitamin D? Doctor weighs in




Marane A. Plaza - Philstar.com
February 9, 2022 | 1:10pm
 





Do we really need zinc and vitamin D? Doctor weighs in
According to Clinical Nutrition Support Specialist Dr. Mercedita Macalintal, an expert from Makati Medical Center (MakatiMed), zinc and vitamin D are two essential nutrients our body needs to stay healthy and ward off diseases. 
Makati Medical Center/Released




MANILA, Philippines — As we are facing new COVID-19 variants, it’s always a good idea to build and maintain habits that will help strengthen our immune system and overall health. By now, almost all of us might be educated on the importance of good nutrition, safety protocols, and of course, daily vitamins.


But how much do we really need zinc and vitamin D?


According to Clinical Nutrition Support Specialist Dr. Mercedita Macalintal, an expert from Makati Medical Center (MakatiMed), zinc and vitamin D are two essential nutrients our body needs to stay healthy and ward off diseases. 


“Even mild to moderate degrees of zinc deficiency can impair immune function and make you susceptible to pneumonia and other diseases. Meanwhile, vitamin D or what we call the ‘sunshine vitamin’ is critical to bone health, as well as infection and inflammation control,” she explained in a statement sent to Philstar.com.


Zinc


Dr. Macalintal explains that zinc is responsible for the proper functioning of the immune system by removing harmful free radicals, repairing cells, and replicating them.


Zinc is also for the catalytic activity of more than 100 enzymes, synthesis of genetic materials, and maintenance of cell integration. It is also essential for one’s growth and development. 


But here’s the catch: the body can’t produce nor store zinc.


“To prevent zinc deficiency and the problems that go with it, you need to supplement your body with it through the food that you take,” she maintained.


Lack of dietary diversity may make us more prone to zinc deficiency. Dr. Macalintal said those with zinc deficiency may experience poor immune system function, slow wound healing, diminished sense of taste and smell, appetite loss, diarrhea, and skin rashes around the nose, mouth, and anus. 


Zinc deficiency is also associated with spontaneous abortion, congenital malformation, low birth weight, intrauterine growth retardation, and possible complications during labor and deliveries for pregnant women.


To get enough zinc, it’s a must to include food naturally rich in zinc. Dr. Macalintal lists down oysters, crabs, lobsters, pork, beans, nuts, whole grains like oatmeal and brown rice, dairy products and some green leafy vegetables as food that can help us consume adequate amounts of zinc. 


The body’s zinc requirement depends on one’s age, she added. She noted that according to the latest Recommended Energy Intakes (RENI) by the Food and Nutrition Research Institute (FNRI), an adult woman will need 5 mg per day, while an adult male will require 7 mg a day. 


Pregnant or lactating women, meanwhile, will need 12 milligrams. Children should take in at least 2 milligrams and up to 10 mg, depending on their age and gender.


Vitamin D


With most of us staying at home, Dr. Macalintal warned that we could now be more prone to vitamin D deficiency, which may affect how our body fights acute respiratory infection and prevents chronic illnesses like coronary heart disease, diabetes, and certain cancers. 


“Having adequate vitamin D can also help improve your mood, especially in these challenging times. Vitamin D deficiency may increase your risk of depression and may even affect cognitive function and brain health,” she added.


Several factors can lead to vitamin D deficiency like age (as older adults are less capable of producing Vitamin D as compared to young adult), skin pigmentation due to UV penetration on the skin, obesity, and patients suffering from certain forms of malabsorption disorders and too much use of blocking creams.


Some signs and symptoms of vitamin D deficiency include:


    

  • frequent colds, flu, and other respiratory infections;
    • 

  • muscle, bone, and back pain;
    • 

  • skeletal deformities;
    • 

  • slow wound healing;
    • 

  • sever hair loss;
    • 

  • and irritability, especially in children because of bone pains, Dr. Macalintal pointed out.
    • 



“We get vitamin D from the food we eat. Our skin can produce vitamin D when we get our daily dose of sunlight. That’s why it’s also known as sunshine vitamin,” she said. 


"If you can’t spend some healthy time under the sun, you can still increase the amounts of vitamin D in your body by eating fatty fish, egg yolks, cheese, and beef liver. Taking vitamin D supplements can also help.”


At a time when there’s a new virus that’s threatening our very health, we need to make every measure we can to keep ourselves safe. And by keeping ourselves healthy such as beefing up our zinc and vitamin D levels, we also do our part in keeping our loved ones and the greater community safe. 


RELATED: From 'vitamin sea' to creativity: Things to see in Cebu


 
















 



COVID-19 RECOVERY
MAKATI MEDICAL CENTER
 
















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
    • 















Latest














Latest









Anti-erectile dysfunction etc.: Valentine's Day 2022 self-love gift ideas







5 hours ago


Anti-erectile dysfunction etc.: Valentine's Day 2022 self-love gift ideas



By Marane A. Plaza |
5 hours ago 


There are some reproductive heath issues that can get in the way of our intimacy with our partners that's rarely...








Health And Family
fbtw













Valentine's 2022: Dating trends according to research







1 day ago


Valentine's 2022: Dating trends according to research



By Marane A. Plaza |
1 day ago 


Here are some of the dating trends to expect in 2022: 








Health And Family
fbtw













Spinal cord implant helps paralyzed patients walk again







1 day ago


Spinal cord implant helps paralyzed patients walk again



By Sara Hussein |
1 day ago 


"It was a very emotional experience," Roccati told journalists of the first time the electrical pulses were activated and...








Health And Family
fbtw













2030 in sight: Helping people open their eyes to a better tomorrow







1 day ago


2030 in sight: Helping people open their eyes to a better tomorrow



By Lai S. Reyes |
1 day ago 


When it comes to eye health, we should never take chances.








Health And Family
fbtw













WHO sees pause, even end of pandemic for Europe







5 days ago


WHO sees pause, even end of pandemic for Europe



By Camille Bas-Wohlert |
5 days ago 


The World Health Organization on Thursday offered Europe hope of a "long period of tranquility" and even "enduring peace"...








Health And Family
fbtw









 



Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst shared inner struggles in heartbreaking essay







5 days ago


Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst shared inner struggles in heartbreaking essay



By Marane A. Plaza |
5 days ago 


Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst penned an article about her inner struggles in 2021 for Allure Magazine....








Health And Family
fbtw





 




Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with