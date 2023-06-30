^

Health And Family

Bimby Aquino reconnects with James Yap after 8 years; might join showbiz like Kris

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
June 30, 2023 | 1:44pm
Bimby Aquino reconnects with James Yap after 8 years; might join showbiz like Kris
"I didn’t shrink- my bunso just keeps growing taller," Kris Aquino said about this photo with Bimby.
Kris Aquino via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Bimby Aquino Yap has reconnected with his father, basketball star James Yap, after nearly a decade as he appears to follow in his mother Kris Aquino's footsteps of entering the entertainment business.

James spoke to Philippine Daily Inquirer columnist Dolly Ann Carvajal about how Bimby, who recently returned from a lengthy stay in the United States to help look after Kris, got in touch with him after eight years without contact.

"I'm super happy to hear from Bimb after eight years. I've been praying for this day to come. Na-miss ko sobra si Bimb!" said James, calling it the best Father's Day gift ever.

James also shared that Bimby is looking forward to seeing his brother MJ again and meet his sister Francine — Michael and Francine are James' children with his current partner Michaela Cazzola — and that Bimby wished him luck in his new career as a San Juan City councilor.

It appears Bimby may be embarking on a new career as well after Cornerstone Entertainment shared a photo of Bimby with agency executives Erickson Raymundo, Jeffrey Vadillo, and Cristine Calawod, and veteran host Boy Abunda.

"Exciting days are truly ahead for the young star!" said the photo's caption. "Mr. Boy Abunda stood in as a guardian for Bimb while Kris is still away."

Neither Cornerstone nor Bimby outright confirmed that the latter is indeed entering showbiz like Kris who also has a contract with Cornerstone, though she is currently in the United States receiving treatment as she battles several autoimmune diseases.

James and Kris had Bimby two years after their 2005 civil wedding but separated in 2010, legally terminating their marriage in 2012.

RELATED: 'He deserves to enjoy being 16': Kris Aquino sees off Bimby to flight back home

BIMBY AQUINO

BIMBY AQUINO YAP

BIMBY AQUINO-YAP

BIMBY YAP

JAMES YAP

KRIS AQUINO
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Bimby Aquino reconnects with James Yap after 8 years; might join showbiz like Kris
1 hour ago

Bimby Aquino reconnects with James Yap after 8 years; might join showbiz like Kris

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 hour ago
Bimby Aquino Yap has reconnected with his father, basketball star James Yap, after nearly a decade as he appears to follow...
Health And Family
fbtw
Camille, John Prats surprise parents with 40th anniversary renewal of vows in Boracay
3 days ago

Camille, John Prats surprise parents with 40th anniversary renewal of vows in Boracay

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 3 days ago
Actors and siblings Camille and John Prats gave their parents a wonderful surprise by holding their 40th anniversary and renewal...
Health And Family
fbtw
'Forever chemicals' found in drinking water, everyday products cause cancer, etc.
4 days ago

'Forever chemicals' found in drinking water, everyday products cause cancer, etc.

4 days ago
Polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), chemicals that take a very long time to break down in nature, have been linked...
Health And Family
fbtw
'So far kinakaya naman': Janella Salvador shares struggles as a single mom
4 days ago

'So far kinakaya naman': Janella Salvador shares struggles as a single mom

By Jan Milo Severo | 4 days ago
Actress Janella Salvador revealed that she is having a hard time being a single mom. 
Health And Family
fbtw
Still popular practice: Philippines participates in International Day of Yoga
6 days ago

Still popular practice: Philippines participates in International Day of Yoga

By Kristofer Purnell | 6 days ago
The Philippines joined in the annual celebration of the International Day of Yoga, now in its ninth year, as the practice...
Health And Family
fbtw
#FeelLife, not &lsquo;pamamanhid&rsquo; and &lsquo;tusok-tusok&rsquo;
Sponsored
7 days ago

#FeelLife, not ‘pamamanhid’ and ‘tusok-tusok’

By May Dedicatoria | 7 days ago
Peripheral neuropathy affects nerve function and is commonly due to Vitamin B deficiency. Symptoms can be recurring pamamanhid...
Health And Family
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with