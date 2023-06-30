Bimby Aquino reconnects with James Yap after 8 years; might join showbiz like Kris

"I didn’t shrink- my bunso just keeps growing taller," Kris Aquino said about this photo with Bimby.

MANILA, Philippines — Bimby Aquino Yap has reconnected with his father, basketball star James Yap, after nearly a decade as he appears to follow in his mother Kris Aquino's footsteps of entering the entertainment business.

James spoke to Philippine Daily Inquirer columnist Dolly Ann Carvajal about how Bimby, who recently returned from a lengthy stay in the United States to help look after Kris, got in touch with him after eight years without contact.

"I'm super happy to hear from Bimb after eight years. I've been praying for this day to come. Na-miss ko sobra si Bimb!" said James, calling it the best Father's Day gift ever.

James also shared that Bimby is looking forward to seeing his brother MJ again and meet his sister Francine — Michael and Francine are James' children with his current partner Michaela Cazzola — and that Bimby wished him luck in his new career as a San Juan City councilor.

It appears Bimby may be embarking on a new career as well after Cornerstone Entertainment shared a photo of Bimby with agency executives Erickson Raymundo, Jeffrey Vadillo, and Cristine Calawod, and veteran host Boy Abunda.

"Exciting days are truly ahead for the young star!" said the photo's caption. "Mr. Boy Abunda stood in as a guardian for Bimb while Kris is still away."

Neither Cornerstone nor Bimby outright confirmed that the latter is indeed entering showbiz like Kris who also has a contract with Cornerstone, though she is currently in the United States receiving treatment as she battles several autoimmune diseases.

James and Kris had Bimby two years after their 2005 civil wedding but separated in 2010, legally terminating their marriage in 2012.

