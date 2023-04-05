'Stable, forever beautiful': Bimby shares updates about Kris Aquino's health

"I didn’t shrink- my bunso just keeps growing taller," Kris Aquino said about this photo with Bimby.

MANILA, Philippines — Host-actress Kris Aquino is in a stable condition according to her youngest son Bimby, this as Kris continues to take treatment for several autoimmune diseases.

In a recent video upload on YouTube, talent manager Ogie Diaz recounted his visit to California on his way to New York with hopes of visiting Kris.

Unfortunately, the day Ogie was in California, Kris was undergoing numerous tests and needed to rest, so Bimby went in her stead. Bimby extended Kris' apologies for not being able to meet Ogie and hoped he'd understand the situation.

Ogie then conversed with Bimby about their life in the United States, where Bimby happily said he's there to take care of his mom, "I told nga Mama, my wife will be the love of my world but Mama [will be] the love of my universe."

When Ogie asked how Kris was, Bimby said: "Okay naman, you know... stable, that's a good word, stable lang. Of course, still beautiful, forever beautiful," adding that her weight has risen to 103 pounds.

Bimby continued that it was his duty as her son to look after Kris, calling himself the night duty person rather than a nurse as he sleeps beside his mom.

He added these where Kris' advice to him: "Be good, take care of yourself, take care of Mama when you're older, and your brother [Josh]."

Bimby thanked Kris' fans for their support and prayers for his mother's health, and as a word of assurance, he promised to do his best to take care of Kris.

Later in the video, Ogie believes Bimby and Josh are not in communication with their fathers James Yap and Phillip Salvador, respectively, as it is enough for Kris that she is the singular parental figure in their lives.

Kris recently celebrated her 52nd birthday last February 14 and dispelled rumors that she was in a relationship with Batangas Vice Governor Mark Leviste. — VIdeo excerpt from the Ogie Diaz Showbiz Update YouTube channel

