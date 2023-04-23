^

Entertainment

'You are the reason I can't give up': Kris Aquino shares heartfelt birthday message for son Bimby

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
April 23, 2023 | 2:47pm
'You are the reason I can't give up': Kris Aquino shares heartfelt birthday message for son Bimby
Kris Aquino makes a collage of hers and Bimby as posted on her Instagram on April 23, 2023.
Kris Aquino via Instagram

 

MANILA, Philippines — Kris Aquino called her son, James Carlos "Bimby" Yap, Jr., an "obedient, masipag mag homework and unspoiled" child in a lengthy birthday message on her Instagram Sunday. 

Nicknamed Bimby, Kris' son with cager James Yap turned 16 last April 19. 

"Bimb, my ????, YOU are the reason I can’t give up, and I continue fighting what at times feels like a losing battle. BUT if there’s one thing I’m proud of, since the day you were born - 5 weeks early, weighing barely 4 pounds, I’ve kept my word, never breaking any promises I made to you," Kris wrote. 

Kris recalled how their family knew of her autoimmune diseases in September 2018. They were afraid and cried, embracing each other. Bimby was 11, and Kris had said to him then that she would endure anything so she could be with him for as long as she could.  

She prayed that she would still be "alive and cognizant" by the time Bimby turns 18 in 2025. 

"I even vividly remember my prayer: God i ask for nothing more BUT the gift of resilience & FAITH for me to still be alive and cognizant on April 19, 2025, when Bimb officially becomes an adult…please prepare him well for the lifelong responsibilities he’ll have when it’s his turn to be his Kuya’s (Josh) guardian. Just 2 more years, every year after let’s treat as an unexpected gift from heaven," the actress-host wrote.  

Kris said that in a way, her prayers were answered when Bimby was growing up to be a son she could rely on. She revealed that Bimby does homework from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and dedicates the afternoon to taking care of her.

"Like what I’ve told you many times,in a perfect world, your Lola Cory (former president Corazon Aquino) deserved a bunso as unspoiled, no hint of brattiness, respectful, polite & affectionate to all, thoughtful & kind hearted, obedient, masipag mag homework, marunong mag budget sa pera, and inuuna ang iba bago ang sarili like YOU… 

"Kuya and I lovelovelove you - people have said many times na maganda ang pagpapalaki ko sa inyo - thank you. But in all honesty, the 2 of you make me shine as a mom, with kuya & you - I feel just how REAL God’s love is, and how despite what our family is going through - we remain blessed much more than what we could have prayed for," Kris ended her post. 

RELATED: Kris Aquino thanks 'special people' for 'improving' health condition

BIMBY AQUNO

KRIS AQUINO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

What to expect from Alden and Julia’s ‘unexpected’ movie teamup

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 16 hours ago
The soon-to-be-released film Five Break-Ups and a Romance,
Entertainment
fbtw
Fil-Am H.E.R. joining as producer on Imelda Marcos Broadway musical 'Here Lies Love'

Fil-Am H.E.R. joining as producer on Imelda Marcos Broadway musical 'Here Lies Love'

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Award-winning Filipino-American singer-songwriter H.E.R. has joined the upcoming Broadway musical "Here Lies Love" as a ...
Entertainment
fbtw
Alisah Bonaobra juggles career opportunities here and abroad

Alisah Bonaobra juggles career opportunities here and abroad

By Jerry Donato | 16 hours ago
“I’m very passionate (about) my craft.”
Entertainment
fbtw
Scarlett Johansson is 'done' with Marvel movies

Scarlett Johansson is 'done' with Marvel movies

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Former "Avengers" actress Scarlett Johansson has ruled out a return to Marvel movies, saying she was "done with that cha...
Entertainment
fbtw
Hugh Jackman&rsquo;s Broadway role inspires Piolo Pascual to try theater anew

Hugh Jackman’s Broadway role inspires Piolo Pascual to try theater anew

By Leah C. Salterio | 16 hours ago
“Every Filipino should watch Ibarra.”
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
SB19's Ken headlines 'We Play Here' music fest

SB19's Ken headlines 'We Play Here' music fest

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 5 hours ago
"We Play Here" is the 30th anniversary celebration of music label Warner Music Philippines.  
Entertainment
fbtw
Tim Yap, Sam Verzosa join 2023 London Marathon for children with cleft palates

Tim Yap, Sam Verzosa join 2023 London Marathon for children with cleft palates

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 1 day ago
Celebrity couple eventologist Tim Yap and events director Javi Martinez, together with businessman and partylist representative...
Entertainment
fbtw
WATCH: Dingdong Dantes considered entering politics

WATCH: Dingdong Dantes considered entering politics

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
"Lahat tayo may kanya-kanyang papel na kailangan gampanan para mapaganda at mapabuti [ang Pilipinas]."
Entertainment
fbtw
Chris Evans has experienced something worse than 'ghosting'

Chris Evans has experienced something worse than 'ghosting'

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Actor Chris Evans has admitted to experiencing a lack of interest from a potential significant other, something he considered...
Entertainment
fbtw
Russia releases first feature film shot in space

Russia releases first feature film shot in space

By Agence France-Presse | 1 day ago
The first feature film shot in space premiered in Russian cinemas as Moscow delighted in beating a rival...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with