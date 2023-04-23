'You are the reason I can't give up': Kris Aquino shares heartfelt birthday message for son Bimby

Kris Aquino makes a collage of hers and Bimby as posted on her Instagram on April 23, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — Kris Aquino called her son, James Carlos "Bimby" Yap, Jr., an "obedient, masipag mag homework and unspoiled" child in a lengthy birthday message on her Instagram Sunday.

Nicknamed Bimby, Kris' son with cager James Yap turned 16 last April 19.

"Bimb, my ????, YOU are the reason I can’t give up, and I continue fighting what at times feels like a losing battle. BUT if there’s one thing I’m proud of, since the day you were born - 5 weeks early, weighing barely 4 pounds, I’ve kept my word, never breaking any promises I made to you," Kris wrote.

Kris recalled how their family knew of her autoimmune diseases in September 2018. They were afraid and cried, embracing each other. Bimby was 11, and Kris had said to him then that she would endure anything so she could be with him for as long as she could.

She prayed that she would still be "alive and cognizant" by the time Bimby turns 18 in 2025.

"I even vividly remember my prayer: God i ask for nothing more BUT the gift of resilience & FAITH for me to still be alive and cognizant on April 19, 2025, when Bimb officially becomes an adult…please prepare him well for the lifelong responsibilities he’ll have when it’s his turn to be his Kuya’s (Josh) guardian. Just 2 more years, every year after let’s treat as an unexpected gift from heaven," the actress-host wrote.

Kris said that in a way, her prayers were answered when Bimby was growing up to be a son she could rely on. She revealed that Bimby does homework from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and dedicates the afternoon to taking care of her.

"Like what I’ve told you many times,in a perfect world, your Lola Cory (former president Corazon Aquino) deserved a bunso as unspoiled, no hint of brattiness, respectful, polite & affectionate to all, thoughtful & kind hearted, obedient, masipag mag homework, marunong mag budget sa pera, and inuuna ang iba bago ang sarili like YOU…

"Kuya and I lovelovelove you - people have said many times na maganda ang pagpapalaki ko sa inyo - thank you. But in all honesty, the 2 of you make me shine as a mom, with kuya & you - I feel just how REAL God’s love is, and how despite what our family is going through - we remain blessed much more than what we could have prayed for," Kris ended her post.

