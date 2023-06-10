'He deserves to enjoy being 16': Kris Aquino sees off Bimby to flight back home

MANILA, Philippines — Television personality Kris Aquino saw off her youngest son James "Bimby" Aquino Yap Jr. who flew home back to the Philippines to be with the rest of their family while Kris continues with her immunotherapy.

Kris shared a series of photos on her Instagram embracing and bidding Bimby farewell before he flew out of the Tom Bradley International Terminal in Los Angeles.

"Bimb and I discussed it, nakikita ko 'yung stress and anxiety my bunso was feeling. He’s had to grow up so fast because he needed to learn to be responsible in helping taking care of me," Kris wrote in the caption.

The "Queen of All Media" shared that she pitied Bimby for having to look after the many physical manifestations she was going through, plus the diagnosis of two more autoimmune conditions meaning Kris was battling five conditions.

"As his mama I felt for a few months he deserves to enjoy being 16," Kris also said, adding that Bimby longed to be back with his aunts, uncles, and friends.

Also in the Instagram post was a video of Bimby surprising his older brother Josh, who apparently had no idea Bimby was coming home.

Bimby was likely the "super special person" Kris said would be bringing Josh all the gifts for his 28th birthday.

Kris said it was heartwarming to see her sons back together again as she thanked fashion designer Michael Leyva for becoming part of the family.

"I love you with my whole heart, Kuya and Bimb. Mama promised she’ll go through all treatments so I’ll be around, God willing, while you both still need me," she ended.

The actress also gave a short health update at the beginning of her caption. She does her chemotherapy and takes immunosuppresants on Tuesdays (Bimby flew out on a Wednesday) and once June ends Kris has to lessen activities in high density places or else her immunity may weaken.

Among those who showed their support were Angeline Quinto, Carla Abellana, Melai Cantiveros-Francisco, Erik Santos, Donita Palad, and Kris' rumored boyfriend Batangas Vice Gov. Mark Leviste.

RELATED: Kris Aquino's gift for Josh's 28th birthday to be delivered by 'super special person'; 5 autoimmune conditions confirmed