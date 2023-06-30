Working from home? How to avoid back pains, tech neck

Working longer hours in a makeshift office may lead not only to mental fatigue and burnout but also lower back pain and “tech neck,” also known as chronic pain in the neck.

MANILA, Philippines — One of the work trends that have emerged from the more than two-year pandemic is the work-from-home (WFH) set-up. Some offices have stuck to it even after the pandemic has somehow let up and allowed the economy to move forward.

While working remotely may have become a new source of stress for those who have set up makeshift office spaces in their living area or bedroom, especially for those who lack the proper facilities for it, it still has its advantages. For one, it eliminates the need to travel to and from work, thus saving time otherwise wasted in traffic and budget for gas or bus fare. Then there is the versatility of attending to household chores and mommy or daddy time while at the same time being able to fulfill your corporate duties with proper time management.

But, well, yes, not having the ideal set-up of a real office can take a toll on a WFH employee. Working longer hours in a makeshift office may lead not only to mental fatigue and burnout but also lower back pain and “tech neck,” also known as chronic pain in the neck.

“Poor positioning of work equipment and sitting longer in chairs that were not designed for desk jobs can cause health issues that may get in your day-to-day tasks and affect your productivity, and even make you more prone to injury and fatigue,” said Anne Kathleen Ganal-Antonio, MD, of the Department of Orthopaedics, of Makati Medical Center (MakatiMed).

Even after the pandemic, a lot of people will still be doing business straight from their homes. Fortunately, Dr. Ganal-Antonio shared a few tips on simple adjustments that can help get the work done minus the unnecessary aches and pains:

Create an ergonomic workspace. There’s no need to buy expensive office furnishings to be comfortable while working from home.

“Just improvise,” advised Dr. Ganal-Antonio. “Make sure your computer screen is in front of you at a comfortable viewing height, not in a place where you have to look down. If you use a laptop, prop it up to eye level on a stack of books or a sturdy box, and invest in an external keyboard and mouse. Your forearms and hands must be level and straight when you use the keyboard, and your arm must be close to the side of your body when using the mouse. The more your arm is stretched to the side, the greater the chance of straining your neck and shoulder.”

As for the way you sit, make sure that your hips and knees are level, or your hips are slightly above your knees, she added. “Avoid slouching or leaning forward. Instead, sit with your upper back straight and your lower back curving to the shape of the chair. Use a pillow to support your lower back. Make sure, too, that your feet touch the floor.”

Dr. Ganal-Antonio also recommends using standing tables or a foot stool. “According to the pioneering study conducted by Swedish spine researcher and orthopedic surgeon Alf Nachemson, when we flex forward, more stress is concentrated at the discs, which are the shock absorbers of the spine. It’s best to be slightly reclined, about 110 degrees. You can use standing tables to lessen the stress. Adding a foot stool to alternately rest each foot can also help.”

Get up. Sitting is the new smoking, as the saying goes, and studies have linked longer sitting time to higher risk of death, heart disease, cancer, and diabetes. But standing for long periods has also been associated with varicose veins and back pain. “A Cornell University professor of ergonomics suggests following the rule of 20-8-2: Sit for 20 minutes, get up for 8 minutes, and move around for at least 2 minutes,” Dr. Ganal-Antonio shared.

Use the break to stretch, roll your shoulders, do arm circles, or touch your toes. “You can also give yourself a reason to stand up and move,” the doctor added. “Place the printer or phone in the other side of the room so you have no choice but to get up and walk when you need them.”

Work out in your workplace. Start and end your workday with simple yet effective exercises that strengthen your core and target the muscles on your back and shoulders, said Dr. Ganal-Antonio. “Begin with 10 squats, 10 tricep dips using a stable chair, and 10 wall push-ups. You can also do jumping jacks, push-ups, and crunches to stimulate circulation.”

