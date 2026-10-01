â€˜I won in this lifeâ€™: Nikka Garcia praises husband Patrick amid backlash

‘I won in this life’: Nikka Garcia praises husband Patrick amid backlash

MANILA, Philippines — Nikka Garcia expressed her appreciation for husband Patrick Garcia amid the backlash he received following his recent revelations about his past relationship with Jennylyn Mercado.

Nikka took to Instagram to share a message for Patrick, describing him as a good, hardworking and gentle man.

“I won in this life. I fell in love with a good man and I’ll never stop being grateful for that,” Nikka wrote.

“A self-made man. A hardworking man. A gentle man and safe man. A man who takes care of me in all the ways that matter,” she added.

Nikka’s post came after Patrick faced criticism over his interview with Ogie Diaz, where he broke his silence on his relationship with Jennylyn after nearly 18 years.

Patrick addressed allegations that he had abandoned and neglected Jennylyn and their son, Alex Jazz, saying he decided to tell his side after the issue resurfaced and began affecting his family.

According to Patrick, their daughter Michelle Garcia had been dragged into the controversy and received insults and harsh comments from netizens.

Patrick said this prompted him to finally speak about what happened between him and Jennylyn.

Jennylyn has since chosen not to publicly respond to Patrick’s revelations. Her camp previously asked the public to refrain from attacking members of the Garcia family.

Her husband, actor Dennis Trillo, however, appeared to respond to Patrick in a Facebook post, although he did not mention him by name.

“Hindi ako pabor sa bashing, pero salamat at naalala mo si Jazz dahil sa pag bash sa anak mo,” Dennis wrote.

“O spread LOVE not Hate,” he added.

Patrick and Jennylyn began dating in 2007. They announced Jennylyn’s pregnancy in January 2008, but ended their relationship the following month while she was pregnant with Jazz.

Patrick has since built a family with Nikka, whom he married in 2015. They have children, including Michelle, who has also pursued a career in entertainment.

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