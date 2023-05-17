Maggie Wilson pleads to show Mother's Day message for son amid legal battle with ex Victor Consunji

MANILA, Philippines — Model-actress Maggie Wilson dedicated a late Mother's Day post for all moms with a video message for her son Connor, who she has not seen for nearly a year.

Connor is Maggie's son with her estranged husband Victor Consunji, who she married in 2010 but separated with 11 years later.

Taking to Instagram, Maggie posted a video that took her several days to put together and was supposed to be posted the day after Mother's Day.

"It wasn’t easy as I needed to take one too many minutes to stop, collect myself and find other means to distract myself, to stop myself from crying. I could barely get through making it. Things are sometimes different from what it seems," Maggie wrote in the video's caption.

Maggie also called involved parties, including presumably Victor, to consider 11-year-old Connor's situation especially as she has not seen or talked to him in months. Since the couple's separation, Connor has been staying with his father.



"I have been blocked. I ask that if you see my son, tell him he is loved, and if you can, show him this video. I will be forever grateful if you could find in your hearts to do so," ended Maggie's caption.

The video itself was a montage of Maggie with Connor growing up, set to an audio letter from the former beauty queen addressed to her son.

Maggie poured her heart out in her message to Connor, trying to explain the situation with Victor, and expressed assurance that they would meet again.

The end of Maggie's message was directed to all mothers, "Every day, cherish each and every moment with your little ones because you never know what life brings. Hold them close. I wish that one day I get to feel the same way again."

A number of celebrity moms expressed their emotions toward Maggie including Ellen Adarna, Ruffa Gutierrez, Neri Naig-Miranda, Jinkee Pacquiao, and Maricar de Mesa.

