Victor Consunji posts photo with Rachelle Carrasco, baby

MANILA, Philippines — Businessman Victor Consunji shared a photo with rumored partner Rachel Carrasco and a baby.

In his Instagram account, Victor posted a photo in which he appeared to be sleeping on a couch with a baby lying on him, while Rachel was leaning closer to him.

"This beauty had a long day," he captioned the post.

He added the hashtags "#NotMe #TheLittleGirlOnMyTummy #IGuessIAmTheCrib #SomeoneAskedIfIShouldHaveABabyAfter45 #ISaidNo #4To5BabiesAreMoreThanEnough"

Last January, Victor's ex-wife Maggie Wilson appeared to have spilled some tea about the then alleged pregnancy of Rachel.

"Her testing positive, (not for covid) is the summary of my 2022,” Maggie wrote.

“And it’s not me. I’m on trial for alleged adultery. Lol,” she added.

Last year, Victor filed an adultery case against Maggie with Thai-British businessman Tim Connor as the alleged third party.

The Taguig Regional Trial Court, in July 2022, issued a court order granting Maggie a 72-hour temporary restraining order against Victor.

According to a document obtained by Philstar.com, the court granted Maggie's request after Victor's representatives tried to padlock the rented property of Maggie and her son Connor.

"The attempt of defendants in padlocking the property was unsuccessful after petitioner Margaret N. Wilson reminded them about the existing lease contract over the property,” the court said.

In August 2022, Maggie accused Victor of cheating with another woman who is allegedly Rachel.

