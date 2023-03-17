^

Maggie Wilson says cyber-libel charges from camp of ex Vic Consunji's new alleged partner junked

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
March 17, 2023 | 9:42am
Beauty queen-actress Maggie Wilson
Maggie Wilson via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Model Maggie Wilson revealed that a cyber-libel filed against her by Rachel Carrasco's friend was junked. 

In her Instagram story, Maggie said that she received a court order saying a cyber-libel case against her filed last year has been dismissed.

"Today I received an order from the court that Rachel Carrasco's friend and business partner Patricia Kelly Parreño Librojo, who I have never met or spoken to, filed a baseless criminal cyber libel case against me in mid-2022 has been DISMISSED," she said. 

"It's disgusting that she like others used our already overstretched Philippines court system to shamelessly harass and intimidate me and my family," she added. 

She took a swipe against Rachel and Patricia at the end of her statement. 

"I guess these types of people are cut from the same cloth," she said. 

Maggie's ex-husband Victor Consunji broke his silence over his rift with his ex-wife last month.

The STAR reporter and columnist Iris Gonzales said that Victor broke his silence after "increased malicious online attacks" by Maggie. 

"I make this statement to express once and for all my position regarding her systematic harassment and bullying of my family, friends, colleagues and of myself and Ms. Rachel Carrasco specifically," Victor said. 

"Up to this point, I have done my best to remain silent, resorting only to lawful remedies to answer unlawful acts maligned to tarnish our reputations and character. And while it is lamentable that Ms. Wilson has debased herself through social media posts and stories, it has always been my stance that this abhorrent behavior is underserving of my attention," he added. 

RELATED: 'I will protect my family': Victor Consunji breaks silence over rift with ex Maggie Wilson

