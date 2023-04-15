Miles Ocampo recounts undergoing thyroid surgery

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Miles Ocampo opened up about her recent health issues regarding her thyroid from a month ago.

The "Batang Quiapo" actress took to her Instagram account to reflect on the surgery she had to undergo to remove her thyroid glands.

Miles began by noting she had not been feeling well since the turn of the year — waking up at night due to breathing difficulties, fatigue, frustrating weight gain, and always felt like suffocating.

Admitting to being afraid of the hospital and needles, the actress decided to have herself checked and do several tests, then ultrasound and biopsy.

The end result was discovering Miles had Papillary Thyroid Carcinoma so she had to quickly undergo a thyroidectomy.

According to The Mayo Clinic, Papillary Thyroid Carcinoma is the most common form of thyroid cancer, often small and respond well to treatment even if the cancer cells spread to the neck's lymph nodes.

It adds that a small portion of this type of cancer is aggressive and could grow to involve structures in the neck or spread to other areas.

Miles proceeded to thank her doctors, her family, her agency Crown Artist Management, her colleagues at "Eat Bulaga!," and her boyfriend Elijah Canlas and his parents.

"A month after my operation, here I am embracing my journey and sharing it to all of you," said Miles, noting she's been getting messages from people who've felt the same way and are inspired by them. "You are not alone. Sending my love to everyone. Love and prioritize yourself."

She ended her entry with a postscript reminding everyone not to body shame, regardless of a person's current health status, "Be kind. Always. Please."

A number of fellow celebrities showered support for Miles, including Maja Salvador, Maine Mendoza, Bela Padilla, Darren Espanto, Bianca Manalo, Charlene Gonzales-Muhlach, Kakai Bautista, Ryzza Mae Dizon, Michelle Vito, Ashley Sarmiento and Lara Quigaman.

In a recent television interview, Miles mentioned that she still has one more procedure to undergo and then she will "maintenance na lang for life."

